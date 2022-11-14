"They are flat out bullying Wendy and Candiace": Fans feel that the RHOP ladies are being mean to Wendy and Candiace

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented significant drama between the cast members as the ladies continued to hash out their issues during Wendy's "Burn Session." Candiace's husband Chris Bassett was accused yet again by Ashley of allegedly flirting with her friend.
The ladies even took on a trip to Miami, ideated by Mia. However, it was the treatment of Wendy and Candiace throughout the episode that didn't sit well with fans. While Candiance constantly received flak with her husband's accusations, Wendy was termed to be a mean girl. By the end of the episode, the ladies even plotted in a way that Candiace and Wendy had to share rooms.
Cast members of RHOP include Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton. The official synopsis of the episode, titled Burnin' and Beefin, reads:
"The Burn Session continues and Candiace confronts Ashley by dropping a bombshell rumor; Gizelle attempts to make things right with Candiace, but her apology isn't well received."
RHOP ladies make Wendy and Candiace share a room in Miami
The cast members of RHOP Season 7 took a trip hosted by Mia to Miami to have some well-deserved fun after a dramatic beginning to the season. The ladies aimed to resolve their differences and have a fresh new start and a vacation seemed like the perfect getaway from the drama.
As the ladies reached the mansion, they were impressed with Mia's choice of stay. However, some ladies had to share rooms while cast members like Karen got to stay in their own room. While Wendy initially got her own room, Ashley went and put up Candiace's card along with Wendy so the two could share a room. Fellow RHOP castmates including Gizelle and Robyn were in on the plan as well.
"If someone should share the room, it should be Wendy, coz she's the meanest person here. At least I have my own bed, so, you know, I feel a little bit better."
Since the beginning of RHOP Season 7, Candiace and Wendy have been receiving a lot of flak from fellow cast members. Candiace has been the target of allegations that her husband Chris Bassett was making the women uncomfortable. Gizelle, Mia and Ashley all had the same complaints to make. On this week's episode, Ashley also accused Chris of allegedly flirting with her friend Deborah.
While Candiace has had multiple breakdowns over her husband's mistreatment without any evidence or basis of the same, Wendy has been feuding with Robyn. The two ladies have not been on good terms with one another and after Robyn refused to invite fellow castmate to her fun family day, the ladies decided they were "oil and water."
Throughout the course of this week's RHOP episode, cast members Gizelle, Robyn and Ashley primarily spoke about Candiace defending her husband, and Wendy, being a mean person.
Fans disappointed with the ladies mistreating Wendy and Candiace on RHOP
Although the room-sharing situation may be a small example, fans looked at the larger picture this season and felt that the ladies were unnecessarily targeting Wendy and Candiace.
With the season in its nascent stages, the cast members have been involved in a lot of drama, fights, arguments and altercations. There is only more drama to come as the ladies spend some time together in Miami, where issues crop up, leading to a lot of heat amongst each other.
Tune in to an all-new episode next Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.