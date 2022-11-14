"They are flat out bullying Wendy and Candiace": Fans feel that the RHOP ladies are being mean to Wendy and Candiace

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented significant drama between the cast members as the ladies continued to hash out their issues during Wendy's "Burn Session." Candiace's husband Chris Bassett was accused yet again by Ashley of allegedly flirting with her friend.

The ladies even took on a trip to Miami, ideated by Mia. However, it was the treatment of Wendy and Candiace throughout the episode that didn't sit well with fans. While Candiance constantly received flak with her husband's accusations, Wendy was termed to be a mean girl. By the end of the episode, the ladies even plotted in a way that Candiace and Wendy had to share rooms.

Fans took to social media to address the RHOP cast's behavior towards the two ladies. One tweeted:

Cast members of RHOP include Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton. The official synopsis of the episode, titled Burnin' and Beefin, reads:

"The Burn Session continues and Candiace confronts Ashley by dropping a bombshell rumor; Gizelle attempts to make things right with Candiace, but her apology isn't well received."

RHOP ladies make Wendy and Candiace share a room in Miami

The cast members of RHOP Season 7 took a trip hosted by Mia to Miami to have some well-deserved fun after a dramatic beginning to the season. The ladies aimed to resolve their differences and have a fresh new start and a vacation seemed like the perfect getaway from the drama.

As the ladies reached the mansion, they were impressed with Mia's choice of stay. However, some ladies had to share rooms while cast members like Karen got to stay in their own room. While Wendy initially got her own room, Ashley went and put up Candiace's card along with Wendy so the two could share a room. Fellow RHOP castmates including Gizelle and Robyn were in on the plan as well.

In a confessional, Robyn said:

"If someone should share the room, it should be Wendy, coz she's the meanest person here. At least I have my own bed, so, you know, I feel a little bit better."

Since the beginning of RHOP Season 7, Candiace and Wendy have been receiving a lot of flak from fellow cast members. Candiace has been the target of allegations that her husband Chris Bassett was making the women uncomfortable. Gizelle, Mia and Ashley all had the same complaints to make. On this week's episode, Ashley also accused Chris of allegedly flirting with her friend Deborah.

While Candiace has had multiple breakdowns over her husband's mistreatment without any evidence or basis of the same, Wendy has been feuding with Robyn. The two ladies have not been on good terms with one another and after Robyn refused to invite fellow castmate to her fun family day, the ladies decided they were "oil and water."

Throughout the course of this week's RHOP episode, cast members Gizelle, Robyn and Ashley primarily spoke about Candiace defending her husband, and Wendy, being a mean person.

Fans disappointed with the ladies mistreating Wendy and Candiace on RHOP

Although the room-sharing situation may be a small example, fans looked at the larger picture this season and felt that the ladies were unnecessarily targeting Wendy and Candiace.

Open a book & read it @Smart_Bae_ Lets be real the green eye b*tches are jealous of Wendy & Candiace,they’re living the lives the high yella THINK their light skinned privilege is supposed to grant them.Its about time these clowns are called what they are colorist, aggressive, mean old hags #RHOP Lets be real the green eye b*tches are jealous of Wendy & Candiace,they’re living the lives the high yella THINK their light skinned privilege is supposed to grant them.Its about time these clowns are called what they are colorist, aggressive, mean old hags #RHOP

Mihrimah| FS | Xanaxyra Targaryen🪬🤲 @Mihrimah_FS Candiace and Wendy should just skedaddle from that shack of horrors, get a penthouse ON south beach and party it up! No need to stay with them Frankensteins #rhop Candiace and Wendy should just skedaddle from that shack of horrors, get a penthouse ON south beach and party it up! No need to stay with them Frankensteins #rhop https://t.co/1nVSCutsaP

metaphoricalsense @jaslikedisney The light skin girls picking on Wendy & Candiace is not sitting right with me. Candiace has her history, but Wendy… this is uncomfortable to watch #RHOP The light skin girls picking on Wendy & Candiace is not sitting right with me. Candiace has her history, but Wendy… this is uncomfortable to watch #RHOP

RaeReads @RaeReads4U Wendy and Candiace are the two housewives who didn’t depend on a man to get established and the other women are jealous as hell. #RHOP Wendy and Candiace are the two housewives who didn’t depend on a man to get established and the other women are jealous as hell. #RHOP

Miche @bkmiche Ashley wants Charisse to stay so Wendy and Candiace share that bed. She’s not low. After all that “bonding” her and Wendy were doing, Ashley always going to be a snake and side with Robyn and Gizelle. #RHOP Ashley wants Charisse to stay so Wendy and Candiace share that bed. She’s not low. After all that “bonding” her and Wendy were doing, Ashley always going to be a snake and side with Robyn and Gizelle. #RHOP

Shann_J_MBA @smichawnjoseph That is so lame and childish. If I were Candiace and Wendy, I would leave and go get my own hotel room. #RHOP That is so lame and childish. If I were Candiace and Wendy, I would leave and go get my own hotel room. #RHOP

LOBHW @LoveOfBravoHW Wendy & Candiace are being tried. When they get aggressive it’s well deserved #RHOP Wendy & Candiace are being tried. When they get aggressive it’s well deserved #RHOP

C’♣️ @BeenieHilton



#RHOP They are going out of their way to purposely mess with Wendy & Candiace. When they react I don’t wanna hear that Wendy and Candiace are doing too much. They are going out of their way to purposely mess with Wendy & Candiace. When they react I don’t wanna hear that Wendy and Candiace are doing too much. #RHOP https://t.co/ar1D4JvVIC

rosechocglam @rosechocglam They’ll deliberately provoke Candiace and Wendy then when they react they’ll call them aggressive #RHOP They’ll deliberately provoke Candiace and Wendy then when they react they’ll call them aggressive #RHOP https://t.co/dRcubanzu1

king @1nickk_ So when Candiace and Wendy light those girls up for harassing them I don’t wanna hear nothing about their “mouth and attitude” #RHOP So when Candiace and Wendy light those girls up for harassing them I don’t wanna hear nothing about their “mouth and attitude” #RHOP https://t.co/1tqxbVqUc5

kevikev @KevCoke6 Yeah, #RHOP might not beat the colorism charges. This room thing looks really odd. Also, it always feels like a dark-skinned woman is the villain or target of the bulk of the cast. It's Candiace and Wendy at the moment. Yeah, #RHOP might not beat the colorism charges. This room thing looks really odd. Also, it always feels like a dark-skinned woman is the villain or target of the bulk of the cast. It's Candiace and Wendy at the moment.

Reecie @BlackWomenViews @ReecieColbert The mean girls treatment towards Wendy & Candiace isn't sitting right with me. I font know if something happened off season but from what we see on camera the nastiness and aggression towards them is unwarranted. #RHOP The mean girls treatment towards Wendy & Candiace isn't sitting right with me. I font know if something happened off season but from what we see on camera the nastiness and aggression towards them is unwarranted. #RHOP https://t.co/GhD0TaZa0g

With the season in its nascent stages, the cast members have been involved in a lot of drama, fights, arguments and altercations. There is only more drama to come as the ladies spend some time together in Miami, where issues crop up, leading to a lot of heat amongst each other.

Tune in to an all-new episode next Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

