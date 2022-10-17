"Get over yourself": Fans slam Gizelle for confessing to feeling uncomfortable with Candiace's husband Chris Bassett on RHOP

RHOP Season 7 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members navigating personal relationships, rumors and past issues as they hashed out differences between each other, leading to a significant amount of drama throughout the course of the episode. The ladies also welcomed former cast member Katie Rost as she made an appearance this season.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Gizelle revealed that Candiace's husband Chris sent her a DM and talked to her privately at the previous season's reunion, making her uncomfortable. She hinted that he might potentially be cheating on his wife. Fans, however, didn't believe the narrative and slammed her. One tweeted:

ALX @gypsyroofer I never thought I'd say this but I don't think Chris did anything wrong by "approaching" and talking to Gizelle at the reunion🤨 So Gizelle get over yourself🙄 #RHOP I never thought I'd say this but I don't think Chris did anything wrong by "approaching" and talking to Gizelle at the reunion🤨 So Gizelle get over yourself🙄 #RHOP https://t.co/hWKfy78ox9

The hit series premiered its seventh season on October 9, 2022, and gave viewers a glimpse into the cast's life as they got ready for a brand new season. Loyal fans of the show have been following their journey for a long time and eager to see what happens in the upcoming weeks. The trailer has already teased a lot of drama this season and it's only time that things gear up.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Season 7 finds the cast facing new drama, new dynamics in their personal lives and friendships, major life changes, and plenty of shade. There’s also a cast trip that brings some tensions and questions to the surface."

Gizelle talks about her conversation with Chris on RHOP

On tonight's episode of RHOP, Robyn met up with Gizelle to discuss important issues. The duo discussed various topics, including the latter's issue with Mia's health scare, and Ashley buying a house with her husband, whom she might be divorcing anytime soon.

The topic soon shifted to Candiace's husband, sending a DM on Instagram to Ashley. The latter had confessed to being uncomfortable with the message to Robyn, who then conveyed it to Gizelle. While Robyn felt that there wasn't an issue with the incident, Gizelle felt that Chris was in the wrong.

Robyn saw Chris as "someone who wanted to cultivate friendship." In a RHOP confessional, Ashley reflected upon the incident and said:

"Whether Chris went out of his way to send me a specific DM, or it was just casually responding to one of my Instagram stories, it's something that feels off."

However, Gizelle then brought up her issue with Chris. She revealed that he slides into her DMs as well and although it's friendly, she wasn't comfortable with it. When asked why this feeling persisted when Chris was a great friend and the ladies had visited each other's houses, Gizelle opened up about her experience with Chris at the reunion last season of RHOP.

She revealed that Chris had wanted to talk to her personally following the end of the previous season's reunion. The two had gone to her room, however, her glam team wasn't present, which meant that it was only the two of them in her room which made her uncomfortable. Gizelle further stated that he kept complaining about his wife Candiace, which felt like a red flag.

"All I know was, it was not good for me....He was very drunk..that makes it even worse. I don't want to be in a closed room with a married man. I am a woman who had a husband cheat on her. I don't want to be put in the optics of cheating. I don't wanna have anything to do with it."

Although RHOP star Robyn maintained that she knew about the event and that Chris hadn't said anything inappropriate, Gizelle felt like Chris was tring to make something about it, hinting at him possibly cheating on his wife.

Fans react to Gizelle's confession on RHOP

Fans were disappointed with Gizelle hinting at Chris cheating on Candiace and took to social media to express their opinions.

NormBadd @NormBadd Gizelle is reaching with this Chris stuff. #rhop Gizelle is reaching with this Chris stuff. #rhop

Khadijah Malika @Talkthattalkx Do ya’ll think Giselle is making a big deal out of the whole Chris thing ? #RHOP Do ya’ll think Giselle is making a big deal out of the whole Chris thing ? #RHOP

💞Val💞 @MolenaVal Gizelle is like that witch who wants everybody's marriage to fail. Girl give it up. Even if Chris wanted to cheat I don't think he would choose anyone in the group, he's not that stupid, is he? #RHOP Gizelle is like that witch who wants everybody's marriage to fail. Girl give it up. Even if Chris wanted to cheat I don't think he would choose anyone in the group, he's not that stupid, is he? #RHOP https://t.co/A0cv70Lac1

Khadijah Malika @Talkthattalkx Do ya’ll think Giselle is making a big deal out of the whole Chris thing ? #RHOP Do ya’ll think Giselle is making a big deal out of the whole Chris thing ? #RHOP

dramabananna @dramabananna Gizelle has been married and then dating Jamal and she has the indecency to say that Chris makes her feel uncomfortable? #RHOP Gizelle has been married and then dating Jamal and she has the indecency to say that Chris makes her feel uncomfortable? #RHOP https://t.co/jlRkDbVz7x

Rachel. @_loveRachel_ If Chris was gone cheat it would prob be w/ an employee at his job, not no damn Ashley or Gizelle. They got too much dip on their chip. #RHOP If Chris was gone cheat it would prob be w/ an employee at his job, not no damn Ashley or Gizelle. They got too much dip on their chip. #RHOP

fancy nancy @lemonpeperwings I can guarantee that Chris does NOT want Gizelle #RHOP I can guarantee that Chris does NOT want Gizelle #RHOP

Lashanda Walker @majesticbeauty5 Gizelle why would Chris push up on you at the reunion when it's like a thousand people around. This story don't make no sense boo boo #RHOP Gizelle why would Chris push up on you at the reunion when it's like a thousand people around. This story don't make no sense boo boo #RHOP https://t.co/HgdeIdVKLh

Tash @Tash93_ Chris should be careful with this friend group even if it’s innocent people like Giselle thrive on messiness. #rhop Chris should be careful with this friend group even if it’s innocent people like Giselle thrive on messiness. #rhop

Whitney Gaspard @honestspokengir Out of all people why would Chris pick you to cheat with Gizelle you were one of the ones last season calling him broke be for real #RHOP Out of all people why would Chris pick you to cheat with Gizelle you were one of the ones last season calling him broke be for real #RHOP

RHOP Season 7 has just begun and it has already been interesting to witness the cast members deal with drama. Many conflicts are yet to happen and viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them.

Tune in to an all-new episode of RHOP Season 7 next Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes