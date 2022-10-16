What time will RHOP season 7 episode 2 air? Katie Rost's arrival and more explored about the Bravo show

Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 7 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The hit series will continue to follow cast members as they navigate personal relationships and conflicts, while getting involved in a significant amount of drama. The episode will feature confronting past issues, rumors, and strained relationships within the cast.

The hit series premiered its seventh season on October 9, 2022, and gave viewers and loyal fans a sneak peak into the lives of the housewives whom they have been following for a long time. The ladies addressed issues relating to marriage, relationships, health concerns, and much more. Viewers also witnessed some confrontation brewing by the end of the episode.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Season 7 finds the cast facing new drama, new dynamics in their personal lives and friendships, major life changes, and plenty of shade. There’s also a cast trip that brings some tensions and questions to the surface."

Katie Rost arrives on RHOP season 7 episode 2

Former cast member Katie Rost is all set to make her cameo arrival and join the rest of the cast members in episode 2 of RHOP. The star had previously appeared on the Bravo series in the first season. Since then, Rost made only a few appearances before being completely taken out of the show owing to an uninspired storyline.

Katie's last appearance was in season 4 when she was invited as a friend of one of the regular cast members. On making her return this season, the ladies welcome her with a hug, although they are shocked to see Katie's transformed look after disappearing from the show.

Back in April 2022, Katie posted a request to host Andy Cohen on her now-deleted Instagram page, asking him to bring her back into the show. She said:

“I would like to issue a public apology, for statements I made that weren’t cool in the past to Andy Cohen. And I do want a job. And I swear I will totally behave. I’m also sorry for my temper tantrums. I feel no thirst. I just want to work.”

When she was removed from the show, former RHOP housewife Katie had blamed Bravo and Andy Cohen for not inviting her to the reunion. With her appearance on episode 2 of the most recent season, viewers will have to tune in to find out if she is joining the others for good or if it is just one of her special appearances.

More about the upcoming episode

The episode is also set to feature the continuation of the argument between Mia Thornton and Gizelle Bryant. The latter confronted Mia about her post of potentially being diagnosed with cancer, claiming that her behavior was very attention-seeking, given that, a month later, Mia stated that it wasn't cancer.

However, Mia was furious at her fellow RHOP star and said:

"Thank you for your question..I don't need attention, quite frankly.. But what I was using my platform for was purpose...so the purpose is..I was hurt..I recieved a phone call and they said I had cancer...and I was broken...after crying with my husband, kids...I was going through everything..It's been like hell..."

The episode will also see former feuding duos Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard-Basset, and Karen Huger and Charrisse Jordan get together and update each other on their lives.

RHOP season 7 episode 2 is set to bring considerable dramatic elements to the series. With the season just beginning, viewers will witness more arguments, fights, and conflicts as the ladies sort out their differences and try to make past relationships work. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out what's in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to RHOP this Sunday on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes