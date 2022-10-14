“It’s disgusting!”: Why are Southern Charm fans slamming Andy Cohen for defending Shep Rose in Season 8 reunion?

The second part of the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion aired on Thursday, featuring an emotional segment between ex-couple Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green.

Taylor was seen breaking down while questioning Shep about his actions. She called him out for sleeping with other women in Texas within just two months of their breakup. Amid the accusations, host Andy Cohen was seen defending Shep’s behavior, leaving fans furious.

When Taylor asked Shep why he hooked up with other women just a few months after they split, Andy said:

“He is single now.”

He further asked Taylor why she was hurt with Shep’s behavior, she mentioned that she was still in love with him.

Fans didn’t appreciate Andy taking Shep’s side

Taylor Ann Green was seen calling out Shep Rose for his behavior throughout the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion. She pointed out that he couldn’t wait two months after their split to sleep around with women. She mentioned multiple inappropriate analogies, questioning Shep’s character.

While Taylor was crying and slamming Shep, host Andy Cohen was seen justifying Shep’s behavior. Not only did he defend the Southern Charm star by calling him “single,” but also gave him a hug backstage and mentioned that he felt bad for Shep.

Fans didn’t appreciate Andy’s behavior and compared him to Shep. Take a look at fans’ reaction:

Reality Escape Artist @essayjenkins

Sorry there is no other way to say it since he is baffled by Taylor's emotions Andy is just like Shep, but with a job and 2 kidsSorry there is no other way to say it since he is baffled by Taylor's emotions #SouthernCharm Andy is just like Shep, but with a job and 2 kids 😂😂😂 Sorry there is no other way to say it since he is baffled by Taylor's emotions #SouthernCharm

Reality Escape Artist @essayjenkins Andy told on his self being sorry for Shep. The same flock eh? #SouthernCharm Andy told on his self being sorry for Shep. The same flock eh? #SouthernCharm

moatx♠️ @moatx9 Not Andy making excuses for Shep. So what if he’s single. Decent people wouldn’t do that. Shep treated women so badly and Taylor got it in the worst way by living it for 2.5 years. I feel for her #southerncharm Not Andy making excuses for Shep. So what if he’s single. Decent people wouldn’t do that. Shep treated women so badly and Taylor got it in the worst way by living it for 2.5 years. I feel for her #southerncharm

In the latest reunion episode, Taylor called out Shep for not working on himself, even after claiming to do so. She brought in his parents in the conversation by stating that they didn’t hold Shep accountable for his rude behavior.

Taylor mentioned that he spoke to his parents in the same manner he spoke to her in the group’s Auldbrass’ trip. There, Shep shouted at Taylor, calling her a “f**king idiot,” in front of their friends. In the reunion episode, Andy asked Taylor whether her parents hate Shep after watching the particular episode. She responded by saying that her mom and dad love Shep even after they’re not together.

The former couple confessed that they still love each other, however, Taylor looked frustrated and furious whenever any topic related to Shep was brought into discussion.

Southern Charm Season 8 reunion recap

The reunion of Southern Charm Season 8 was divided into two parts. The first part aired last week, while the second episode was released on Thursday, October 14, 2022.

The reunion included Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Olivia Flowers, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Kathryn Dennis, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, and Naomi Olindo.

Andy Cohen brought up all the storylines that were featured in Southern Charm Season 8. Some of the topics were Craig’s temperament towards Naomi, Venita losing her friends, Madison’s punchlines, Shep-Taylor drama, Leva’s upcoming Bravo show, and Austen-Olivia’s current relationship status.

In the latest reunion episode, the highlights were Taylor calling out Shep and listing his bad qualities, and Craig owning up to his temperament issues. It also featured a fallout between good friends Venita and Madison.

Apart from the aforementioned cast members, Season 8 also featured Patricia Altschul and her son Whitney Sudler-Smith. The mother-son duo were not present in the reunion episodes.

Meanwhile, Craig and Austen will be seen in Bravo’s Winter House Season 2, which stars the former’s girlfriend Paige DeSorbo. The new season will take over the time slot of Southern Charm, which is 9.00-10.00 PM ET on Thursdays.

