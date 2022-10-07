“Why is Madison even on the show?”: Southern Charm fans were annoyed at Madison LeCroy’s “mean” behavior in Season 8 reunion

The first part of the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion aired on Bravo on Thursday, featuring Madison LeCroy sharing a couch with ex-Austen Kroll’s current love interest, Olivia Flowers.

Throughout the season, Madison was hardly shown on the reality TV series. She didn’t have a strong storyline this time, except to get engaged and receive the wrath of her former boyfriend Austen.

So her presence in the reunion episode irked fans. Viewers were more annoyed with her because of her behavior in the latest episode. Madison was seen jumping into conversations (not related to her) and passing comments on Austen and Olivia.

Sarah B @sarah_nole23 #bravo Why is Madison even on the show? Just to show off her engagement ring? She’s so annoying. #southerncharm Why is Madison even on the show? Just to show off her engagement ring? She’s so annoying. #southerncharm #bravo

In Southern Charm Season 8 reunion, Olivia snapped at Madison multiple times, just because of the latter’s interference while she was talking to Austen.

Fans call Madison “annoying” and “mean”

The Southern Charm Season 8 reunion part-1 showed Madison throwing shade at Austen and questioning his relationship with Olivia multiple times.

She was also seen cursing Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen, referring to the Episode 12 incident, where Leva confronted Venita about showing their personal chat to Madison. At the time, Venita had told Leva that Madison took the phone out of her hand and checked the chat.

The fight will continue in the next reunion episode as well. However, fans have given their verdict on the latest reunion installment, where they found Madison “mean” and “annoying.”

Take a look at fans’ reaction:

Madison LeCroy’s storyline in Southern Charm Season 8

Austen and Madison broke up last season and thus, drama was expected in Season 8. Initially, Austen maintained a cordial relationship with her and was seen moving on with Olivia. But things changed when he saw an interview of Madison, where she announced that she was engaged.

In the interview, Madison didn’t acknowledge Austen as her ex, instead mentioned someone else. These things triggered Austen and he was seen lashing out on multiple occasions in Season 8. His triggers affected his relationship with Olivia as he was seen talking about hating Madison while the two were on their first date.

In Southern Charm Season 8, Madison was given very little screen time compared to other lead cast members. She mostly made appearances during parties or small gatherings at Patricia Altschul’s house.

Speaking about being a part of the show even after her break-up with Austen, Madison said in a Bravo interview:

“I would say my favorite thing about being on Southern Charm is all the events that we host. And, like, getting dressed up and having these lavish parties is always fun. I’m always there for a good hair and makeup moment.”

Earlier, she spoke about how her relationship with fiancé Brett Randle was different from her previous affairs. She said:

“I would say my relationship now is completely opposite of any relationship I’ve ever had. He has a level of respect for me and as I do for him. And with that being said, what a difference. I have not been treated so well. And I am very blessed.”

In the reunion of Southern Charm Season 8, Madison was seen having fun banter with Austen. Although it affected Olivia’s mood, the two continued jumping into conversations that were related to each other.

In the upcoming reunion episode, Madison will be seen having a spat with Venita and calling her a “liar.”

Southern Charm Season 8 will air the final reunion episode on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET.

