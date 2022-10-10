"Ashley playing games": Fans react to Ashley's news about getting a house with husband Michael in the midst of divorce on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired the premiere episode for its seventh season on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The episode saw the cast members revisit past issues and navigate personal relationships and rumors. Viewers were fed significant drama right from the beginning as they saw cast members getting into arguments with each other.

In the premiere episode of the hit reality series, Ashley revealed that she and Michael were buying a house in the midst of them getting a divorce. Fans, however, didn't believe the same. One tweeted:

justin @justinnalexx Chile Ashley playing games, she not divorcing that man #RHOP Chile Ashley playing games, she not divorcing that man #RHOP

The official synopsis of Episode 1 read:

“The Darbys might divorce, but Ashley's story doesn't quite add up; Wendy explores a new venture; Mia's murky social media behavior is questionable; Karen hosts a spring fling celebration of life party; some of the ladies are confronted on their lies.”

RHOP star Ashley plans to buy a house with Michael

On tonight's episode of RHOP, cast members Gizelle, Karen and Robyn discussed Ashley's potential divorce with her husband Michael. The ladies were concerned about their friend and wanted to make sure she was okay. Ashley confirmed that she and Michael were indeed getting a divorce.

When asked why the decision was made so soon after having a baby, Ashley pointed out that they had different lifestyles. While she wanted monogamy after her husband's infidelity was revealed, Michael was opposed to the system. She also confessed to not drinking anymore, a lifestyle choice that her husband wasn't completely into. She also added that they aren't intimate anymore.

Ashley, however, was unable to explain the strong reasons behind getting the divorce and simply said that the couple "were drifting apart." The RHOP star later revealed that she and her husband were planning on getting a house together. Her fellow cast members were shocked to hear that she was planning to buy a house with her husband in the midst of a divorce.

While the ladies speculated that Ashley didn't want a divorce, the latter confessed that to her, divorce meant splitting the financials, something her friends didn't agree with.

In a confessional on RHOP, Robyn said:

"Nothing is making sense. When Juan and I got divorced, there's no way I'm buying a house with him. I'm not doing that."

Karen also had her opinion on the issue, and told Ashley:

"My thing is, you gotta be prepared. When divorce happens, it gets ugly.It's not a beautiful thing. And people do what they have to do to achieve their goal. So if he start pulling bones out of your closet, make sure you throw the full fu***n skeleton in his direction, okay?"

Although the RHOP cast members understood Ashley's situation, Robyn later stated that she was doing it to gain attention from people. When Ashley explained to her parents that she and husband were buying the house as a Limited Liability Company (LLC), her father felt that it was more of a business than a divorce and advised his daughter to get a lawyer.

Fans react to RHOP star Ashley potentially buying a house with Michael

Fans took to social media to express their own views about the situation. Some deemed Ashley to be "naive," whereas others said that she was going to "scam herself into bankruptcy and tax fraud."

Here are some reactions:

Smitty2 @SharonS55545577

He is counting on her ignorance. Smh Ashley, Michael is gonna take you for a ride. Putting your house you are raising your family in, in an LLC, he will shut that "business" down when the kids leave for college and you will be homeless.He is counting on her ignorance. Smh #rhop Ashley, Michael is gonna take you for a ride. Putting your house you are raising your family in, in an LLC, he will shut that "business" down when the kids leave for college and you will be homeless. He is counting on her ignorance. Smh #rhop

Acapulco Gold @AquaMan0402 Ashley bout to scam herself into bankruptcy and tax fraud. Great for TV though. #rhop Ashley bout to scam herself into bankruptcy and tax fraud. Great for TV though. #rhop

👩🏽‍💻👩🏽‍💼🦸🏽‍♀️📓📚 @dwriterlife Ashley is not getting a divorce. She’s playing for TV. #RHOP Ashley is not getting a divorce. She’s playing for TV. #RHOP

Breanne @ATall_why Ashley is very calculating & self-serving & knows how to play this game. I’m having a hard time believing this divorce story…I think ashley knew she got last seat at that reunion & knew she had to get back to her scene stealing ways… #RHOP Ashley is very calculating & self-serving & knows how to play this game. I’m having a hard time believing this divorce story…I think ashley knew she got last seat at that reunion & knew she had to get back to her scene stealing ways… #RHOP

❤The Jada™ Show❤ @Celestial_Bean Ashley doesn't want a divorce, she just wants an amended prenup to raise her price for staying in her broken marriage longer. #RHOP Ashley doesn't want a divorce, she just wants an amended prenup to raise her price for staying in her broken marriage longer. #RHOP

KiddoLondon† @iDeArronmis Ashley don’t want a divorce she wants a spin off #rhop Ashley don’t want a divorce she wants a spin off #rhop

Izzadora @Msizzybaby Ashley is getting defensive because Uncle Lump is actually making sense. She is going to put herself in a position to always be under Michael’s control. #RHOP Ashley is getting defensive because Uncle Lump is actually making sense. She is going to put herself in a position to always be under Michael’s control. #RHOP

Cast members of RHOP include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, and Mia Thornton. Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, who previously appeared in Season 1 of the show, returned for the second installment as a friend of the cast. She was joined by Jacqueline Blake.

Bravo @BravoTV Us describing all the places there will be drama this season of #RHOP . Don't miss the premiere this Sunday 8/7c! Us describing all the places there will be drama this season of #RHOP. Don't miss the premiere this Sunday 8/7c! https://t.co/Dpgf7827CZ

The premiere episode of the series has been extremely interesting. As the cast members get involved in more drama, viewers will have to tune in to find out how the season pans out for them.

Tune in to an all-new episode of RHOP on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

