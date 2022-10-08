What time will The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 7 episode 1 air on Bravo? Release date, plot, and more explored

Bravo is back with season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP). The reality series is set to be released on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT on the network.

Reality stars Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, and Mia Thornton are returning for the upcoming season of RHOP. Charrisse Jackson-Jordan from seasons 1 and 2 of RHOP will also be returning as a friend of the cast, along with Jacqueline Blake.

The synopsis of episode 1, titled Spring Awakening, reads:

“The Darbys might divorce, but Ashley's story doesn't quite add up; Wendy explores a new venture; Mia's murky social media behavior is questionable; Karen hosts a spring fling celebration of life party; some of the ladies are confronted on their lies.”

RHOP returns for season 7 with a 75-minute long premiere

Episode 1 of RHOP season 7 will start with Ashley announcing her divorce from her husband, Michael. However, as shown in the trailer, her announcement of her "separation/divorce" leaves the group confused, as Ashley reveals later that she is not only living with her ex but is also hunting for a new house with him so that they can stay together with their two kids.

Other housewives are not pleased with the idea and think Ashley is making the wrong move.

Meanwhile, Dr. Wendy is keen on opening a Nigerian-themed lounge, much to her husband Eddie Osefo's displeasure. Wendy is already teaching, serving as a political analyst on national cable news, and running her candle business, which is why Eddie "thinks she has too much going on and needs to focus on her health and her family."

The trailer also shows the ladies discussing Mia's very confusing social media posts related to her cancer diagnosis. Mia implies in the posts that she has cancer before revealing that she needs to undergo more testing to find out. The back and forth has the ladies questioning what is true. When Robyn asks her about her sickness, Thornton quips back,

“If you think I’m doing it for attention, f— you.”

Meanwhile, Karen becomes a topic of discussion when Candiace tells Ashley that the Grand Dame was reportedly out of town with someone who isn’t her husband, Ray. Karen is later seen hosting a "spring fling celebration of life party," which ends up becoming the center of all the drama.

The clip also shows Robyn asking for a prenup from Juan as they are getting married again after divorcing 10 years ago. She even asks her lawyer about including a "clause" in the event of infidelity.

Other than this, viewers will see the ladies getting involved in heated arguments and some verbal fights throughout the season.

RHOP revolves around the personal, professional, and social lives of housewives who live in a community of rolling hills and gated mansions just up the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

The official synopsis of the new season reads:

"Season 7 finds the cast facing new drama, new dynamics in their personal lives and friendships, major life changes, and plenty of shade. There’s also a cast trip that brings some tensions and questions to the surface.”

Tune in on Bravo on Sunday to watch the new season of RHOP. The reality show can also be streamed on Peacock and Hayu.

