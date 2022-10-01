What is Karen Huger’s net worth? RHOP star’s businesses explored ahead of season 7 premiere

Real Housewives of Potomac ( RHOP) season 7 is scheduled to premiere on October 9, 2022. The show features seven affluent housewives, one of whom is Karen Huger, a reality television personality and socialite.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Huger has a net worth of $10 million.

RHOP features seven housewives from well-to-do families in Potomac, who, apart from balancing their social lives with each other, also have to take care of their professional and family life.

Their journey is full of drama as well as some light-hearted moments, which makes the show binge-worthy.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Season 7 finds the cast facing new drama, new dynamics in their personal lives and friendships, major life changes, and plenty of shade. There’s also a cast trip that brings some tensions and questions to the surface."

Karen Huger from RHOP has many business ventures

Karen Huger, 59, is best-known as a cast member on the reality TV series The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP). She has been on the show since its premiere in 2016.

She grew up in Virginia on a large family farm before moving out to go to college. After completing her degree from the University of Virginia, she started applying her entrepreneurial spirit in various beauty, fashion, and lifestyle ventures.

The RHOP star released a fragrance line named "La' Dame!" The fragrance is sold in many different stores across the world. Furthermore, in 2019, Huger expanded her brand by producing a 3-wick candle along with the fragrance.

She launched her wig line collaboration, La’Dame by KH X RPGSHOW. Nevertheless, the brand continues to grow. Later, Huger also organized the La’Dame by KH candle and home fragrance gift set.

In 2021, Huger was also sworn in as the Surry County ambassador for tourism. She also serves as vice president on the board of directors for Felicia’s Fund.

Apart from her spectacular business ventures, she faced the toughest time of her life when she lost her mother to kidney failure and her father to Alzheimer's disease. Since then, she has been a strong supporter of the Alzheimer's Association and has done many charity events in order to raise money and help find a cure for the disease.

Karen has been married to Raymond Huger for several years. He is the president and CEO of a highly successful information technology company, Paradigm.

Before starting Paradigm, Raymond worked for IBM for 25 years as an Area Staff Director and Regional Manager who was responsible for multiple IBM Branch Office operations.

Within a few years, he was able to build Paradigm from a startup company to more than $60 million in annual sales. PDHO went public in 2004 and Huger sold the company to government contractor CACI.

Bravo TV announced The Real Housewives of Potomac's first spin-off show: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion, which premiered on April 17, 2022. The two-part special highlighted Huger's return to Surry County, along with her husband and daughter, for her first family reunion.

After marrying Raymond, Karen had a son named Brandon and a daughter named Rayvin.

Viewers can watch the premiere of RHOP season 7 on October 9 on Bravo TV.

Poll : 0 votes