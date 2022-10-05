Who is Nazanin Mandi? Miguel’s wife files for divorce after three years of marriage 

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi are getting separated after being married for three years. The latter applied for divorce from the singer on October 4.

TMZ reported that Mandi mentioned irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the divorce and that they have already signed a prenuptial agreement, where they have equally shared their assets. The date of separation remains unknown since Mandi has written it as TBD.

The pair announced their split in September last year and their representative stated the same. They reconciled earlier this year and Miguel also posted a reel on Instagram at the time.

Miguel's wife is a model and actor

Also known as Nazanin Aliza Mandighomi Pimentel, she started modeling when she was 10 and performed at New York City's Mozart's Requiem, K.626 at Carnegie Hall. She enrolled at Valencia High School, studying jazz and classical music and finished her graduation in June 2004.

Nazanin initially signed with Wilhelmina Models in Los Angeles and modeled for Vogue, Maxim, Esquire Malaysia, Allure, CosmoGirl, Sports Illustrated, and more. She then launched a collaborative collection with swimwear line Chynna Dolls in March 2017.

Nazanin Mandi is a well-known actress, singer, model, and life coach (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

After being encouraged by her mother, Mandi auditioned for the first season of American Idol and reached the Top 35, but was eliminated for not meeting the age requirement of 16.

She made her acting debut with the Disney Channel show, That's So Raven, and participated in the show, R U The Girl, in 2005. After making a few more guest appearances, she made her film debut with The Last Conception in 2020.

Nazanin released her first song Forever Mood in July 2019, which was produced by Siviwe "The Code" Mngaza while Midian Mathers and her husband Miguel were the co-producers. She was a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing in 2018 and became an ambassador for Missguided in 2020.

She was also a brand ambassador for Rihanna's lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. She walked and performed with her husband at the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 in October 2020.

Despite being a well-known personality, she has battled with problems like depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and more. She appeared in BET's Body of Work segment, speaking on breaking a diet ill habit and her journey towards healthy weight maintenance.

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi's relationship timeline

Although it remains unknown how they first met, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have been romantically linked since 2005. The pair got engaged in January 2016 and tied the knot in November 2018 at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California.

The pair announced their separation last year and Mandi also changed her last name to Pimentel on her Instagram page. The duo called off their separation in January this year.

