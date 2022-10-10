"Gizelle is so tacky": Fans slam Gizelle for her inappropriate comment towards Mia in RHOP Season 7 premiere episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired the premiere episode for its seventh season on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The episode featured the cast members getting into the groove of the new season and giving viewers an update on their lives, personal relationships, family issues and much more. Fans were fed adequate drama in the premiere that will keep them hooked on to the series in the upcoming weeks.

On the premiere episode of RHOP, much of the narrative amongst the ladies revolved around Mia Thornton's health issue. They discussed the star's Instagram post back in February 2022, hinting that she might potentially be diagnosed with cancer. However, the ladies felt that she was just trying to seek attention.

By the end of the episode, Gizelle confronted Mia about her "cancer" comment, which infuriated the latter, leading to an argument between the two. However, Gizelle's comments received a lot of criticism. One fan tweeted:

🅚🅔🅝🅨🅐 🅜🅞🅞🅡🅔 🅢🅣🅐🅝 @GossipInformer Gizelle is so tacky bringing up the cancer situation at the party. Can she get a specialty cocktail first?? Mia should've have thrown that drink on her #RHOP Gizelle is so tacky bringing up the cancer situation at the party. Can she get a specialty cocktail first?? Mia should've have thrown that drink on her #RHOP

RHOP stars discuss Mia Thornton's health issue

The RHOP Season 7 premiere began with cast members Gizelle, Robyn, Karen and Ashley discussing Mia's health issue. The latter posted in February indicating that she might have cancer and was told to get tested for the same after some concerning test results. The star however posted the following month that it wasn't cancer but she was undergoing testing to rule out any more possibilities.

In an Instagram post on March 25, she said:

"Each day comes with new challenges. So far no Cancer 🙌🏽 although I’m still undergoing testing and we will surgically remove the two lumps for biopsy. As for now…everything is looking good! "

While discussing the issue, the ladies felt that Mia's behavior was very "attention-seeking" and that the star had misled her fellow cast members into believing something was serious. Robyn said:

"You're putting out, like, these kind of unsure narrative. Are you sick, are you not sick? You don't put out the "C" word unless you're really sure about it."

Adding to Robyn's statement, fellow RHOP star Ashley said:

"Taking us on that emotional ride with you, I'm very happy to go. But don't tell me that eventually I'm - I'm on the wrong train."

While Karen didn't agree with Gizelle's statement about Mia's communication being weird and stated that it was just "different" and that they should just hear what she had to say. But the others were doubtful of the credibility of Mia's words.

Later on in the RHOP episode, Karen warned Mia about what their mutual "girlfriend circle" was talking about with regards to the latter's health. Mia, however, maintained that it was her life and people shouldn't bother too much about it.

By the end of the episode, Gizelle decided to confront Mia on the post. The former started by asking her fellow castmate if this was what "cancer or no cancer looks like." Mia was taken aback by the statement but assured everyone that she was fine. However, Gizelle accused her of misleading people with her post. She said:

"Speaking to you honestly...reading all of your social media...It seemed very like "Look at me..Look at me...I need attention..I need attention.." I thought you [weren't the girl] that needed attention..So why?"

Mia was upset with Gizelle's accusation and responded by saying:

"Thank you for your question..I don't need attention, quite frankly.. But what I was using my platform for was purpose...so the purpose is..I was hurt..I recieved a phone call and they said I had cancer...and I was broken...after crying with my husband, kids...I was going through everything..It's been like hell..so for you to sit there and say..that you think I was doing it for attention..f**k you."

Fans react to Gizelle's comments towards Mia on RHOP

Fans took to social media to express their views about the altercation. They slammed Gizelle for making the inappropriate comment to Mia. Check out what they have to say.

Olivia Nope @ChellzIsWinning Giselle was wrong for coming at Mia like that. Super tacky. #RHOP Giselle was wrong for coming at Mia like that. Super tacky. #RHOP

Ashley @_AshleyySamuels I don’t expect anything less from Gizelle. Her comment to Mia was out of line smfh #RHOP I don’t expect anything less from Gizelle. Her comment to Mia was out of line smfh #RHOP

𝑴𝒊𝒔𝒔𝑴𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒊 @THEEMISSMIAMI I'm only going to say this once: if you don't personally know the pain of having a cancer scare, don't talk about how someone else handles it. I don't even like Mia like that but Giselle accusing her of attention seeking without having all the info was sick and twisted. #RHOP I'm only going to say this once: if you don't personally know the pain of having a cancer scare, don't talk about how someone else handles it. I don't even like Mia like that but Giselle accusing her of attention seeking without having all the info was sick and twisted. #RHOP

BNovacane_ @BNovacane_ I get Gizelle wanting to know what’s going on but how she greeted Mia was trash! She deserved the F bombs Mia dropped on her head! #RHOP I get Gizelle wanting to know what’s going on but how she greeted Mia was trash! She deserved the F bombs Mia dropped on her head! #RHOP

thee black sheep @DoseofTi I’m glad Mia checked Gizelle. Whether the story made sense or was hard to follow when it was first announced, seriously who do you think you are to be speaking about it the way you have behind her back and in front of her face the first time you see her #RHOP I’m glad Mia checked Gizelle. Whether the story made sense or was hard to follow when it was first announced, seriously who do you think you are to be speaking about it the way you have behind her back and in front of her face the first time you see her #RHOP

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss I can't believe Gizelle ran up to Mia to question her health. Its OK if people handle things differently. #RHOP I can't believe Gizelle ran up to Mia to question her health. Its OK if people handle things differently. #RHOP

Cast members on this season of RHOP include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Jacqueline Blake.

Tune in to an all-new episode of RHOP next Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

