How rich is Gizelle Bryant? Rumored net worth explored ahead of RHOP 2022 (season 7) premiere

Season 7 of Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) is scheduled to premiere on October 9, 2022. This season will feature seven affluent housewives, among whom viewers will meet Gizelle Bryant, a reality television personality and socialite with a net worth of $4 million.

Based on the show's theme, Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) features seven housewives who would be required to strike a balance between their professional and family life. However, their journey won't be easy, as the show will also consist of immense drama and tension.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Season 7 finds the cast facing new drama, new dynamics in their personal lives and friendships, major life changes, and plenty of shade. There’s also a cast trip that brings some tensions and questions to the surface."

Gizelle Bryant from RHOP is a philanthropist by profession

52-year-old Gizelle Bryant is known for her appearance on the Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of Potomac. She graduated from Hampton University in 1992 with a degree in marketing.

Raised in a prominent DC family, she was inspired to work with the government. With a marketing background, she has associated herself with multiple philanthropical projects and entrepreneurial ventures. In fact, she raises funds to revitalize various major cities to help those in need. Her philanthropic ventures hugely add to her $4 million net worth.

She is also an acclaimed author. In 2019, she released her first novel, My World. The book was largely applauded and it won her the African-American Literary Award for Best Fiction.

Subsequently, she and castmate Robyn Dixon launched the Reasonably Shady podcast, part of the BlackEffect podcast network. Reasonably Shady has also become a huge success, with millions of downloads and an NAACP Award nomination. In 2020, she also co-hosted Bravo's Chat Room alongside fellow Real Housewife participant Porsha Williams.

The RHOP star also started working on a makeup line, EveryHue Beauty, in 2016. The line focuses on being inclusive by creating products geared toward women of color.

Gizelle Bryant from RHOP is a mother to three children

Talking about her personal life, Gizelle married megachurch pastor activist Jamal Harrison Bryant in 2002. They met while working together on civil rights and social justice issues at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's national headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland. The couple eventually broke up and have three daughters,

In 2008, Gizelle filed for divorce, accusing Jamal of adultery, leading to their divorce in 2009. During the divorce proceedings, Bryant lived in Baltimore but shifted to Potomac with their daughters, Grace and twins Angel and Adore, afterward.

Being a part of RHOP for seven seasons, Gizelle maintains her status as a popular woman in the Potomac social scene, and with her outspoken, no-nonsense demeanor, she has always been a force to reckon with. Viewers eagerly await the next addition in her long list of achievements.

Viewers can watch the premiere of RHOP on October 9 on Bravo TV.

