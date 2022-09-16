Real Housewives of Potomac 2022 (Season 7): Who is the richest RHOP housewife? Rumored net worth explored 

Real Housewives of Potomac is back with another over-the-top season with the promise of love, laughter, confrontation, and more. The trailer dropped on September 6 and it has left fans excited and on the edge of their seats.

The latest season is all about shifting dynamics as friends become enemies and previously sworn enemies take a step towards friendship. The show will be packed with drama, potentially broken marriages, and more.

RHOP will be available on Bravo TV and Peacock.

The synopsis of Real Housewives of Potomac reads:

"Season 7 finds the cast facing new drama, new dynamics in their personal lives and friendships, major life changes, and plenty of shade. There’s also a cast trip that brings some tensions and questions to the surface."

Returning this season to Real Housewives of Potomac are Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton. All the stars all have lavish extravagant lives, but let's take a look at which housewife is the wealthiest

Meet the richest housewife of Real Housewives of Potomac

Karen Huger: $10 million

Karen is a reality TV personality and socialite famously known for appearing on RHOP and has been a part of the show since its inception. The RHOP star is the richest housewife among the cast.

She has an entrepreneurial spirit that she is applying in the fields of beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. Karen has her own fragrance, a wig line, and is the executive producer for her Bravo special, titled Karen’s Grande Dame Family Reunion.

She is known for throwing state-of-the-art parties and is married to Raymond Huger, the CEO of an information technology company called Paradigm. Raymond built Paradigm from scratch and took it to more than an annual $60 million in sales before going public in 2004.

Ashley Darby: $5 million

The entrepreneur has a knack for hospitality and wellness. Ashley is a reality TV personality and pageant queen who grew up in Maryland. The Real Housewives of Potomac star won the Miss District Columbia Pageant while simultaneously working as a bartender in 2011.

Ashley is married to Michael, an Australian real estate millionaire who is 29 years older than her. The two opened a restaurant called Oz Restaurant and Bar in DC, making it the first authentic Australian restaurant in the state. The couple have two children together, Dean Michael and Dylan Matthew.

Ashley is a certified yoga instructor and believes in finding balance in love, family, business, and motherhood.

Mia Thornton: $5 million

One of the newest members of the Real Housewives of Potomac, Mia joined the show only last season. While she is used to the glamorous lifestyle, she grew up in a less-than-ideal atmosphere due to her parents’ addiction and having been placed in foster care as a child.

The RHOP star is the founder and CEO of a cosmetics company called A Million London. Mia has a degree in neuromuscular massage therapy and also owns several franchises of The Joint Chiropractic.

Mia is married to Gordan, the owner and CEO of Giselle Executive Management DBA, and he owns several McDonald's franchises as well. Mia met her husband, who is 32 years older than her at a strip club charity event.

Candiace Dillard Bassett: $4.5 million

The Pageant Queen, who joined Real Housewives of Potomac during its fourth installment, is a woman of many talents. She attended Howard University and has a knack for music and released a single Drive Back in 2021. Candiace is also an actress and producer known for The Cure, Water in a Broken Glass, and We Go Deep.

CANDIACE @TherealCANDIACE It’s here. A gift from me to you. Drive Back (LIVE). Stream and download everywhere now! It’s here. A gift from me to you. Drive Back (LIVE). Stream and download everywhere now! 🎤 https://t.co/kd4D6E6sKa

Candiace met her husband in Washington, where the two used to work in the same restaurant and he was her superior. Chris Bassett is now a private chef and often makes appearances on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

In 2021, the couple bought a house worth $1 million.

Gizelle Bryant: $4 million

Gizelle was born into a very prominent family in Washington DC and has a passion for philanthropy. She has a degree from Hampton University and has her own makeup line called EveryHue Beauty, which caters to women of color.

After graduating from college, she married pastor James Bryant. Their marriage lasted for seven years, during which Gizelle lived in Baltimore but shifted to Potomac with her daughters afterward.

Robyn Dixon: $3 million

The publicist, event manager, and reality TV personality has a degree in business marketing from the University of Maryland. She has a fashion accessory business and a podcast called Reasonably Shady that was nominated for the NAACP Image Award. Robyn is also on the board of the Holistic Life Foundation.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star married star athlete and professional basketball player Juan Dixon. The two broke up for a while due to their busy schedules but got engaged a second time after remaining close and living under the same roof to care for their two sons.

Wendy Osefo: $1.5 Million

The professor, political analyst, and entrepreneur is a Maryland native who knows how to stand up for herself. The award-winning television personality is on her way to reaching the American dream and has a degree in Bachelor of Arts from Temple University. She also has a Master's degree and a Ph.D. and was the first black woman to earn a Ph.D. in public affairs.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star is married to Edward Osefo, who is an attorney. The two were friends for several years before tying the knot.

The seventh season of RHOP is scheduled to be released on October 9, 2022.

