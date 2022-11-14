"That was weak": Fans slam Ashley for bringing up more allegations against Candiace's husband Chris Bassett on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode continued the drama from the previous week as the ladies were embroiled in feuds with each other, constant allegations and rumors being a part of their arguments. However, this also meant that viewers got access to some quality dramatic content.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Ashley brought up another rumor about Candiance's husband Chris being flirtatious with her friend, adding to the list of him making women uncomfortable. This led to a heated argument between the two ladies. Fans slammed Ashley for bringing up rumors which weren't true. One tweeted:

Season 7 of the hit reality series has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Cast members of RHOP include Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton. While some of them have established themselves as fan favorites, others have been criticized for their behavior displayed in the episode.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Burnin' and Beefin, reads:

"The Burn Session continues and Candiace confronts Ashley by dropping a bombshell rumor; Gizelle attempts to make things right with Candiace, but her apology isn't well received."

RHOP stars Ashley and Candiace get into a heated argument

On tonight's episode of RHOP, the ladies continued their feuds and arguments from the previous week's "Burn Session," hosted by Wendy. Ashley and Candiance got into a heated altercation after the former brought another allegation against the latter's husband, Chris Bassett.

Ashley began by stating that Chris was being flirtatious with a friend of hers during the Spring Break party that was documented in the premiere episode of the installment. Ashley also revealed that Chris "had been in some other DMs that are not quite as innocuous and innocent as mine."

In response to the RHOP star's allegations, Candiace revealed that Ashley's husband, Michael Darby, was allegedly a "client" and was involved with another man. The two then got into a heated altercation and while Ashley asked Candiace to keep Chris' behavior in check, Candiance wanted her fellow cast mate to reflect on her own marriage before bringing drama into others'.

Before the altercation got even more heated, Wendy stepped in and asked them to leave it then. She then sat down with Ashely to discuss what went down. The latter revealed that she wanted to bring it up in front of Gizelle, who has had a similar experience with Chris, because Candiace believed that the topic about her husband was being brought up in public and not personally.

Robyn said:

"All I was saying to her [Candiace] is with Mia saying that [Chris was staring at her], and with this information from my frined, maybe he [Chris] needs to do just a little check and say, "Maybe I'm, like, being a little too friendly." I'm not trying to be vindictive. That narrative has to stop."

The RHOP star continued to state that it was her friend Deborah who she met at her "mom group". According to Ashley, Deborah had asked if Chris and Candiace were still together. The star further explained that she "didn't want to sit with those things" and had to inform Candiace.

Fans disappointed with Ashley's allegations on RHOP

Fans were upset with Ashley for bringing up baseless rumors and took to social media to express their opinions. Check out what they have to say.

Raffi Girl. @theepitomeof_rj This is exactly why I’ve never been an Ashley fan. Baby has always been a flip flopper! #RHOP This is exactly why I’ve never been an Ashley fan. Baby has always been a flip flopper! #RHOP

Yasmine. @yas_realitea Echo @EchoDoesRadio I hope last week’s episode made every single person rethink the pressure they were putting on Candiace to forgive Ashley because she “didn’t think the statement would hurt Candiace.” INCLUDING CHRIS. Because he was on that “she’s not that bad” bandwagon too. #RHOP I hope last week’s episode made every single person rethink the pressure they were putting on Candiace to forgive Ashley because she “didn’t think the statement would hurt Candiace.” INCLUDING CHRIS. Because he was on that “she’s not that bad” bandwagon too. #RHOP Ashley has ALWAYS been the villain in their dynamic. People just overlook the things Ashley does to Candiace because Candiace eats her dumb ass up every time & the #RHOP fanbase loves to make Ashley a victim “for some reason” 🙄 twitter.com/echodoesradio/… Ashley has ALWAYS been the villain in their dynamic. People just overlook the things Ashley does to Candiace because Candiace eats her dumb ass up every time & the #RHOP fanbase loves to make Ashley a victim “for some reason” 🙄 twitter.com/echodoesradio/…

Kayotic 😌💅🏽🤸🏾🎉 @BoogBlkHippie Ashley trieddddd her. She could’ve discussed that in private Candiace actually was doing really good this seasonAshley trieddddd her. She could’ve discussed that in private #RHOP Candiace actually was doing really good this season 😂 Ashley trieddddd her. She could’ve discussed that in private #RHOP https://t.co/rsJjjufvQX

BravoAddict @Bravodiehard Ashley is very very vindictive. She wants to see other women’s marriages failing because her marriage was fraudulent from the beginning. #RHOP Ashley is very very vindictive. She wants to see other women’s marriages failing because her marriage was fraudulent from the beginning. #RHOP https://t.co/aYWcBYm7OT

TheOfficialSkoolBoi @Skool_boi



For me I need tangible proof…



#RHOP Ashley is saying Chris hit on Deborah…it’s just a lot be accusing this man of.For me I need tangible proof… Ashley is saying Chris hit on Deborah…it’s just a lot be accusing this man of. For me I need tangible proof…#RHOP

Jasmine @JasNacole Ashley is no better than Gizelle & Robyn & we let her get away wit it #RHOP Ashley is no better than Gizelle & Robyn & we let her get away wit it #RHOP

Leo @LeoDeveaux Ashley knew that divorce storyline wasn’t gonna cut it so she had to be just like Gizebra and conjure up a lie aboout Chris. She wanted smoke and Candiace gave her just that and rightfully so. Don’t bring drama to her door bc it’ll be open in a heartbeat 🤭 #RHOP Ashley knew that divorce storyline wasn’t gonna cut it so she had to be just like Gizebra and conjure up a lie aboout Chris. She wanted smoke and Candiace gave her just that and rightfully so. Don’t bring drama to her door bc it’ll be open in a heartbeat 🤭 #RHOP https://t.co/RbViJKgkU7

kevikev @KevCoke6 Ashley is my baby but she is really lame sometimes aka most of the time. She embarrasses me every week. #RHOP Ashley is my baby but she is really lame sometimes aka most of the time. She embarrasses me every week. #RHOP

With RHOP Season 7 still in its nascent stages, the cast members are serving top-notch drama. There is only more to come this season and viewers will have to tune in to find out how the season pans out for the ladies.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode of RHOP next Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

