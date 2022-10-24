What was Michael Darby accused of? Fans explode as RHOP star Candiace calls him out on Season 7 Episode 3

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) Season 7 aired a dramatic episode on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The episode featured some major drama involving the cast members as they navigated personal relationships and friendships, while also raising some alarming concerns. Viewers witnessed Candiace defending her husband, while calling out Michael Darby.

In the previous two episodes, RHOP cast members, including Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant and Mia Thornton, accused Candiace's husband Chris Bassett of making them "feel uncomfortable."

However, Candiance didn't believe the allegations, but instead asked the producers not to malign her husband's name when Michael Darby was "available" for it, hinting at the latter being accused of allegedly "groping a producer" in 2018. Fans sided with the RHOP star and blamed the women for giving her husband a storyline similar to what happened with Michael. One tweeted:

Ro @roxetenne

#RHOP These women want Chris to be the next Michael Darby so bad. These women want Chris to be the next Michael Darby so bad.#RHOP

A look at Michael Darby's accusations on RHOP

Episode 12 of RHOP Season 4 ended with airing a previous footage of Michael Darby's interaction with the show's cameraman, which the latter allegedly claimed was sexual assault. The footage saw Michael greeting the cameraman and after a brief exchange, the cameraman stated, "Please don't do that."

On September 4, 2018, a cameraman named Orville Palmer, claimed in court documents, as per a report by PEOPLE, that Michael, then-husband of RHOP star Ashley Darby, had "grabbed and groped" his bu** three days earlier, during fellow cast member Monique Samuels' rainbow baby shower.

Michael was charged with felony assault as well as misdemeanor improper sexual contact but a Montgomery County court dismissed the charges the following month due to insufficient evidence.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Michael responded to the events that transpired in the episode and said:

"This was a serious situation where an employee of the production company tried to take advantage of my wife and I by making up a story to try to profit from it...The fact that the production company appears to endorse his actions by splicing together disconnected and unrelated events in order to also profit is really scary for people in my position."

However, a representative from RHOP's production company responded to Michael's claims to the publication and said:

"Pertaining to Michael Darby's scenes in last night's Real Housewives of Potomac, there was no manipulation of audio or video; the footage that aired in last night's episode depicted events exactly as they occurred."

RHOP star Candiace calls out Michael Darby in Season 7 Episode 3

Previously, both Gizelle and Ashley had brought forth Chris' alleged behavior to Candiace. Ashley spoke about how Chris had sent a private message on her Instagram in the middle of the night and made her feel uncomfortable. Candiace, however, assured that he didn't mean it with any form of ill intention.

Later on in RHOP Episode 2, Gizelle also confronted Candiance with a similar accusation. The former stated that Chris had a private conversation with her at the Season 6 reunion in her room, making her feel uncomfortable. She said:

"To be honest with you Candiace...it was a long day..I don't remember like exactly what he said but I can tell you, I don't ever want to be in a bedroom with a married man."

OMFGRealityTV @OMFGRealityTV Gizelle confronts Candiace about Chris leading Candiace to walk away and talk to a producer. (Cliffhanger) #RHOP Gizelle confronts Candiace about Chris leading Candiace to walk away and talk to a producer. (Cliffhanger) #RHOP https://t.co/vOEmmQsiIa

Gizelle, however, maintained that Chris had not touched her or said anything inappropriate. Candiace was furious at the baseless allegations and talked to one of the producers and said:

"If it's going to be about maligning my f***ing husband, you don't want me here. I will not have it. It's bulls***t. If you want that, Michael Darby is available for that...The a** grabbing mother*****r that acutally likes to make people feel uncomfortable, he's available for that. Not my husband."

On tonight's episode of RHOP, Mia also accused Chris of the same. She explained that at the spring party, Chris was staring at her and that she kept catching it. The star felt that maybe "there was some truth" to the accusations leveled by fellow castmates.

Fans took to social media to slam the production and the women for accusing Chris and giving him the Michael Darby storyline. They also sided with Candiance for defending her husband and call out Michael.

Check out what they have to say.

Justin @its4realjus10



Candiace is saying that Gizelle is trying to paint Chris in the same category as Michael, who has actually done some uncomfortable sh**, and that’s horrible reach on Gizelle’s part. I’m side eyeing anyone trying to defend Michael Darby.Candiace is saying that Gizelle is trying to paint Chris in the same category as Michael, who has actually done some uncomfortable sh**, and that’s horrible reach on Gizelle’s part. #RHOP I’m side eyeing anyone trying to defend Michael Darby. Candiace is saying that Gizelle is trying to paint Chris in the same category as Michael, who has actually done some uncomfortable sh**, and that’s horrible reach on Gizelle’s part. #RHOP

Mihrimah| FS | Xanaxyra Targaryen🪬🤲 @Mihrimah_FS Mia , Gizelle, and Ashley making Chris to some sort of pervert when he’s treated them nice when Michael Darby they excused for 5 seasons even when he attacked them and cameramen wtf?!?!! #rhop Mia , Gizelle, and Ashley making Chris to some sort of pervert when he’s treated them nice when Michael Darby they excused for 5 seasons even when he attacked them and cameramen wtf?!?!! #rhop https://t.co/zjEIulqzSn

Rudy Huckleberry @Honey223344 Thank you Candiace for saying what needs to be said! Everyone knows what a sexual assaulting pervert Michael Darby is. But they became buddy buddy with him. Yet they want to do this to Chris. Go off sis! #RHOP Thank you Candiace for saying what needs to be said! Everyone knows what a sexual assaulting pervert Michael Darby is. But they became buddy buddy with him. Yet they want to do this to Chris. Go off sis! #RHOP

Perfectly_Imperfect @prfctlyimprfct4 Evverrryyyy damn thang Candiace said about Michael Darby is/was true!! Chris doesn't act like that - at all!! #RHOP Evverrryyyy damn thang Candiace said about Michael Darby is/was true!! Chris doesn't act like that - at all!! #RHOP

Ms.P.'s RealiTea @MsPerry103 You mean to tell me #RHOP is trying to manufacture a storyline about my, I mean Candiace's, husband Chris being "inappropriate" but went to great lengths to cover up and/or downplay Michael Darby's actual inappropriate behavior for YEARS? You mean to tell me #RHOP is trying to manufacture a storyline about my, I mean Candiace's, husband Chris being "inappropriate" but went to great lengths to cover up and/or downplay Michael Darby's actual inappropriate behavior for YEARS? https://t.co/WgYaIZKspZ

Heather B @heatherusmc I’m actually team @TherealCANDIACE for this one. Usually not on the same page as her but come on y’all. Chris? Really? Leave that man alone while we got Michael Darby’s out here REALLY doin somethin. #RHOP I’m actually team @TherealCANDIACE for this one. Usually not on the same page as her but come on y’all. Chris? Really? Leave that man alone while we got Michael Darby’s out here REALLY doin somethin. #RHOP

kevikev @KevCoke6 Candiace brings up very valid points. Michael Darby was literally creating a hostile/uncomfortable workplace for Bravo staff. #RHOP Candiace brings up very valid points. Michael Darby was literally creating a hostile/uncomfortable workplace for Bravo staff. #RHOP

𝑴𝒊𝒔𝒔𝑴𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒊 @THEEMISSMIAMI Im bout to stop feeling bad for these girls when Candiace drags them to the pits of hell & back. Cuz the way their lying & attacking her husband outta nowhere just cuz that white devil & serial cheater Michael Darby isnt on the show anymore . . . They deserve what they get. #RHOP Im bout to stop feeling bad for these girls when Candiace drags them to the pits of hell & back. Cuz the way their lying & attacking her husband outta nowhere just cuz that white devil & serial cheater Michael Darby isnt on the show anymore . . . They deserve what they get. #RHOP https://t.co/8qyMkRCaXl

Ken. @OmgKenActually So you telling me that Gizelle couldn't use MICHAEL DARBY or GORDON for this "uncomfortable" storyline????!!! #RHOP So you telling me that Gizelle couldn't use MICHAEL DARBY or GORDON for this "uncomfortable" storyline????!!! #RHOP https://t.co/LBsqxHQhrA

☠️🧛🏾‍♀️🦇🕸The Blair Bitch Project 🍁🍂🌚 @itsmearabrady I hate to admit this Candiace is 100% right about the double standard of Michael Darby vs. other spouses #rhop I hate to admit this Candiace is 100% right about the double standard of Michael Darby vs. other spouses #rhop

Season 7 of RHOP is getting interesting and dramatic with each passing episode. There is only more to come as cast members get embroiled in more conflicts and arguments as the season progresses.

Tune in to a brand-new episode this Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes