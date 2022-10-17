"I'm with Candiace": Fans side with Candiace after she defends her husband Chris Bassett in RHOP Season 7 Episode 2

RHOP Season 7 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode saw the cast members navigate personal relationships and confront each other on impending differences. The main plotline for the week was Gizelle Bryant, who engaged in multiple confrontations with fellow castmates including Mia Thornton, Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard Bassett, leading to a significant amount of drama throughout the episode.

By the end of RHOP Episode 2, Gizelle confronted Candiace over the latter's husband Chris and his DM to her. The star had previously confessed that Chris had sent her a personal message and had met up with her personally after the previous season's reunion, which was deemed uncomfortable.

The same accusation had come from Ashley previously in the episode. Candiace was frustrated with the former and Gizelle accusing her husband when she felt he was nothing but a friend to them and lashed out at the producer to defend her husband. Fans sided with Candiace on the issue. One tweeted:

Gizelle confronts Candiance over Chris' DM on RHOP

Most of the second episode of RHOP revolved around Ashley and Gizelle talking about Candiace's husband Chris Bassett sending a personal message to them on Instagram. Earlier on in the episode, Ashley confessed to Robyn about getting a DM from Chris at midnight, which felt uncomfortable. However, when Robyn relayed the same to Gizelle, the latter took the opportunity to address her issues with Chris.

Gizelle revealed that Chris slid into her DMs and even personally met her following the previous season's reunion, which made her feel extremely uncomfortable. Although Robyn maintained that he wouldn't have any other intentions as he is a great friend and the ladies had visited each other's houses, Gizelle was still pressed with his behavior at the reunion.

Reflecting on her experience with Chris at the RHOP Season 6 reunion and hinting that he might have other intentions, she said:

"All I know was, it was not good for me....He was very drunk..that makes it even worse. I don't want to be in a closed room with a married man. I am a woman who had a husband cheat on her. I don't want to be put in the optics of cheating. I don't wanna have anything to do with it."

OMFGRealityTV @OMFGRealityTV Gizelle confronts Candiace about Chris leading Candiace to walk away and talk to a producer. (Cliffhanger) #RHOP Gizelle confronts Candiace about Chris leading Candiace to walk away and talk to a producer. (Cliffhanger) #RHOP https://t.co/vOEmmQsiIa

By the end of the RHOP episode, Gizelle confronted Candiace to talk about the latter's husband. She spoke about the events leading up to Chris talking to her at the reunion in her room, which made her uncomfortable. When Candiace asked if anything had happened, Gizelle replied in negation and said:

"To be honest with you Candiace...it was a long day..I don't remember like exactly what he said but I can tell you, I don't ever want to be in a bedroom with a married man."

RHOP star Candiace, however, maintained that he husband thought of the women as friends and sisters and had always supported and helped them. She further told Gizelle:

"But you want to say that the man who would lay his coat over a puddle for you to walk over, who would cook you a meal, who would pour you a drink, who would be there for you whatever you need...you want to say that my husband made you feel uncomfortable?"

When Gizelle stated that Candiace was "diminishing her feelings," the latter looked for the executive producer of the show and said:

"If it's going to be about maligning my f***ing husband, you don't want me here. Michael Darby is available for that..."

Before Gizelle's confrontation, Ashley had also met Candiace one-on-one to talk about Chris and his message. While Ashley hinted at Chris probably wanting "something more, " Candiace negated the claims and chose to give Ashley the benefit of the doubt. Now with Gizelle's confrontation, all hell broke loose.

Fans side with Candiace over accusations about her husband on RHOP

After hearing both Ashley and Gizelle confront Candiace, fans sided with the latter on the issue and took to social media to express their opinions. Check out what they have to say.

Steph Smith @sbamfsmith Candiace really turned to the camera and said “this is what we’re doing here?” #RHOP Candiace really turned to the camera and said “this is what we’re doing here?” #RHOP

The Third King @thirdking0208



Nah, she's reaching and clearly wanted to start something with Candiace.

#RHOP So...my thing is, why didn't Gizelle share with him that she's uncomfortable with being in a room by herself with a married man in the moment? Chris would've respected that.Nah, she's reaching and clearly wanted to start something with Candiace. So...my thing is, why didn't Gizelle share with him that she's uncomfortable with being in a room by herself with a married man in the moment? Chris would've respected that. Nah, she's reaching and clearly wanted to start something with Candiace. #RHOP https://t.co/mmRb4d0yxN

linnethia judge @nenefcknleakes normally I wouldn’t like a hw to leave mid scene bc they don’t want to talk about something, but what candiace just did was extremely admirable and powerful imo… she’s not even entertaining this narrative ashley and gizelle cooked up and good for her ! #RHOP normally I wouldn’t like a hw to leave mid scene bc they don’t want to talk about something, but what candiace just did was extremely admirable and powerful imo… she’s not even entertaining this narrative ashley and gizelle cooked up and good for her ! #RHOP https://t.co/iYRyb8v8Np

Sagittarius’ Groove @joopiterbk Candiace said we’re absolutely not doing this. Gizelle lol please be serious. #RHOP Candiace said we’re absolutely not doing this. Gizelle lol please be serious. #RHOP

Ffion Weston @FfionWeston21 I can’t wait to see @TherealCANDIACE wipe the floor with Gizelle this season. Candiace will have Gizelle gagging for words #RHOP I can’t wait to see @TherealCANDIACE wipe the floor with Gizelle this season. Candiace will have Gizelle gagging for words #RHOP https://t.co/Nvxdperiz9

DJ @Dudwiser I don’t want hear nothing from y’all when Candiace annihilates Gizelle Bryant, ok? #RHOP I don’t want hear nothing from y’all when Candiace annihilates Gizelle Bryant, ok? #RHOP

kk 🎀🤍🫧 @lovexkendraa I never thought I would see the day I would be on Team Candiace!!! Giselle is in for a rude awakening and I’m here for all of it !!!! Don’t do Chris ! #RHOP I never thought I would see the day I would be on Team Candiace!!! Giselle is in for a rude awakening and I’m here for all of it !!!! Don’t do Chris ! #RHOP

RHOP Season 7 has been getting with each passing episode and this is just the beginning. There is more to come this season as cast members indulge in conflicts, arguments and altercations in the upcoming weeks. Viewers will have to tune in to see what's in store for them this season.

Tune in to an all-new episode of RHOP Season 7 next Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

