“Its giving fake n phony”: RHOP fans react to Mia Thornton’s public apology for throwing a drink at Wendy Osefo

RHOP (The Real Housewives of Potomac) star Mia Thornton has publicly apologized for throwing a drink at her fellow cast mate Wendy Osefo. However, fans think that Mia's apology is "fake." Many viewers took to Twitter to express their views about Mia's public apology.

Solana @sobeautytt , its giving fake n phony. Mia please .make this your last season on twitter.com/mrsmiathornton… Mia Thornton @mrsmiathornton I take FULL ACCOUNTABILITY, I was wrong. No one deserves to be treated with disrespect. I’m sorry I let you all down. I take FULL ACCOUNTABILITY, I was wrong. No one deserves to be treated with disrespect. I’m sorry I let you all down. It took you how long to issue that apology!, its giving fake n phony. Mia please .make this your last season on #RHOP It took you how long to issue that apology!😒, its giving fake n phony. Mia please .make this your last season on #RHOP twitter.com/mrsmiathornton…

In the aftermath of Sunday's RHOP episode that showed Mia throwing a drink at Wendy after a heated argument, fans are still buzzing over the ladies and their actions.

Fans aren't convinced about RHOP star Mia's apology to Wendy

RHOP viewers were shocked after watching the argument between Mia and Wendy on Sunday's episode of the Bravo show. Although Mia posted an apology on her Twitter account, it seemed "fake" to many Bravo fans.

Same with Monique.

#RHOP twitter.com/NadyaGlasgow/s… Nadya Glasgow @NadyaGlasgow @mrsmiathornton Did you apologize to Dr Wendy? She's the victim, not the viewers @mrsmiathornton Did you apologize to Dr Wendy? She's the victim, not the viewers Mia wants to apologize to everyone, but the person she harmed! She's embarrassed, but not remorseful! Mia's "apology" is egocentric and has nothing to do with what did to Wendy.Same with Monique. Mia wants to apologize to everyone, but the person she harmed! She's embarrassed, but not remorseful! Mia's "apology" is egocentric and has nothing to do with what did to Wendy. Same with Monique.#RHOP twitter.com/NadyaGlasgow/s… https://t.co/1UBQsGvadN

DC5⭐️ @BLKStudentNurse @mrsmiathornton MIA you are NOT the star, and def, not the queen of #RHOP I mean, an apology may be accepted by wendy but IMO you still lose mad points for attacking her, and then be confused about the backlash you’ve received thus far because of your actions🤷🏾‍♂️ You shoulda stayed pretty🤡 @mrsmiathornton MIA you are NOT the star, and def, not the queen of #RHOP I mean, an apology may be accepted by wendy but IMO you still lose mad points for attacking her, and then be confused about the backlash you’ve received thus far because of your actions🤷🏾‍♂️ You shoulda stayed pretty🤡

Kunta Kimchi @LightKiraRyuk @mrsmiathornton Where's the full accountability Mia? No apology to Wendy in sight, so another lie. This is a dog whistle for your supporters to take umbrage with Wendy with that no one should be treated with disrespect line 🙄 You're not slick and you're still wrong, have several seats #RHOP @mrsmiathornton Where's the full accountability Mia? No apology to Wendy in sight, so another lie. This is a dog whistle for your supporters to take umbrage with Wendy with that no one should be treated with disrespect line 🙄 You're not slick and you're still wrong, have several seats #RHOP https://t.co/meTPc1ScYu

A Galactic 4ce 🪐🌟🪐 @G0ld_Brix MIA on Twitter tweeting apologies and on IG doing the same damage control. Yea learn a thing from this matter. Silly. #RHOP MIA on Twitter tweeting apologies and on IG doing the same damage control. Yea learn a thing from this matter. Silly. #RHOP

Nap Queen @cestmoijoyce It’s crazy that Mia is only giving this very reluctant apology today, bc in reality this whole drama happened months ago & she prob just been feeling fine as if she did nothing wrong. Her and Gizelle and Robyn tbh; whew if I was Wendy this woulda been eating at me tbh #rhop It’s crazy that Mia is only giving this very reluctant apology today, bc in reality this whole drama happened months ago & she prob just been feeling fine as if she did nothing wrong. Her and Gizelle and Robyn tbh; whew if I was Wendy this woulda been eating at me tbh #rhop

#RHOP Was that tweet from Mia supposed to be an apology and her taking accountability...I see why other HWs hire publicists to do damage control expeditiously, Mia just put more fuel in the fire and made her part worserrr Was that tweet from Mia supposed to be an apology and her taking accountability...I see why other HWs hire publicists to do damage control expeditiously, Mia just put more fuel in the fire and made her part worserrr #RHOP https://t.co/Shpzn3EbtL

Kelerys Targaryen @AlienSuperFan So Mia reactivated her Twitter to offer that lame a** apology only to deactivate it again when everyone (rightfully) just dragged her? 🤣🤣 #RHOP So Mia reactivated her Twitter to offer that lame a** apology only to deactivate it again when everyone (rightfully) just dragged her? 🤣🤣 #RHOP https://t.co/05ENhBc5os

j. @jayinatorrr Mia posted that bogus apology and deactivated that page real quick #RHOP Mia posted that bogus apology and deactivated that page real quick #RHOP

The Gworls Are Fighting @baddietvv Chile Mia tweeted a simi apology to Wendy then deactivated her account again. SMH she wrong for throwing that drink and can’t handle the backlash #RHOP Chile Mia tweeted a simi apology to Wendy then deactivated her account again. SMH she wrong for throwing that drink and can’t handle the backlash #RHOP

RHOP Mia Thornton takes "full accountability" for her actions

Mia Thornton @mrsmiathornton I take FULL ACCOUNTABILITY, I was wrong. No one deserves to be treated with disrespect. I’m sorry I let you all down. I take FULL ACCOUNTABILITY, I was wrong. No one deserves to be treated with disrespect. I’m sorry I let you all down.

The fight between Mia and Wendy occurred in Miami while on a trip with the other ladies to celebrate Karen Huger's birthday. Mia called up RHOA (Real Housewives of Atlanta) alum Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband, Peter Thomas, to give him a heads up on the guest list for their private dinner at his South Beach restaurant.

Earlier in the season, Wendy had approached Peter about collaborating on a new eatery. Although the plans for their joint business venture were still developing, he had a "beef" with Wendy for coming to his city without contacting him. He communicated the same to Mia during the call.

Mia then shared the details of the call with some of her co-stars before confronting Wendy about her shady business with Peter at the dinner.

Wendy remained confused as to why Mia was so invested in it. The former then attacked Mia's marriage, leading Mia to lose her cool. After a heated conversation, Mia threw her champagne at Wendy. Peter's security later escorted Mia and Wendy.

Other housewives - Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, sided with Mia and supported her. However, fans immediately slammed Mia's actions on social media.

After initially deactivating her Twitter account, Mia returned to the social media platform and took "full accountability" for her "wrong" actions.

Mia Thornton @mrsmiathornton Reactivated to say, My actions towards Wendy was intolerable. It’s unfortunate that you all will attack my family, friends and my businesses based on an edited tv show. While I was committed to drama and entertainment I must do what’s best for brand & partners. Much love, Mia Reactivated to say, My actions towards Wendy was intolerable. It’s unfortunate that you all will attack my family, friends and my businesses based on an edited tv show. While I was committed to drama and entertainment I must do what’s best for brand & partners. Much love, Mia

After the episode aired, Wendy thanked her fans for supporting her. However, Robyn received a lot of backlash on social media for criticizing Wendy's actions after Mia started the fight. Clarifying her stance, Robyn told TODAY.com:

“Mia was wrong for throwing the drink. I wish she didn’t do it. But my thing with Wendy was I really wanted her to stop because I didn’t want her to do something that she would regret that jeopardized her job or her reputation.”

Continuing further:

“I explained to her that you have more to lose than Mia. ... When I’m telling her ‘you’re being antagonistic,’ I’m telling her that because I’m saying you’re gonna make her do something that you don’t want her to do, because you don’t want to be caught up in it. So that was my whole point, and I’m upset that they didn’t really express that.”

It's not the first time Mia has caused strife in the group. Mia introduced her best friend, Jacqueline Blake, to the group earlier this year, but things soon turned sour.

