“Its giving fake n phony”: RHOP fans react to Mia Thornton’s public apology for throwing a drink at Wendy Osefo

RHOP (The Real Housewives of Potomac) star Mia Thornton has publicly apologized for throwing a drink at her fellow cast mate Wendy Osefo. However, fans think that Mia's apology is "fake." Many viewers took to Twitter to express their views about Mia's public apology.
In the aftermath of Sunday's RHOP episode that showed Mia throwing a drink at Wendy after a heated argument, fans are still buzzing over the ladies and their actions.
Fans aren't convinced about RHOP star Mia's apology to Wendy
RHOP viewers were shocked after watching the argument between Mia and Wendy on Sunday's episode of the Bravo show. Although Mia posted an apology on her Twitter account, it seemed "fake" to many Bravo fans.
RHOP Mia Thornton takes "full accountability" for her actions
The fight between Mia and Wendy occurred in Miami while on a trip with the other ladies to celebrate Karen Huger's birthday. Mia called up RHOA (Real Housewives of Atlanta) alum Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband, Peter Thomas, to give him a heads up on the guest list for their private dinner at his South Beach restaurant.
Earlier in the season, Wendy had approached Peter about collaborating on a new eatery. Although the plans for their joint business venture were still developing, he had a "beef" with Wendy for coming to his city without contacting him. He communicated the same to Mia during the call.
Mia then shared the details of the call with some of her co-stars before confronting Wendy about her shady business with Peter at the dinner.
Wendy remained confused as to why Mia was so invested in it. The former then attacked Mia's marriage, leading Mia to lose her cool. After a heated conversation, Mia threw her champagne at Wendy. Peter's security later escorted Mia and Wendy.
Other housewives - Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, sided with Mia and supported her. However, fans immediately slammed Mia's actions on social media.
After initially deactivating her Twitter account, Mia returned to the social media platform and took "full accountability" for her "wrong" actions.
After the episode aired, Wendy thanked her fans for supporting her. However, Robyn received a lot of backlash on social media for criticizing Wendy's actions after Mia started the fight. Clarifying her stance, Robyn told TODAY.com:
“Mia was wrong for throwing the drink. I wish she didn’t do it. But my thing with Wendy was I really wanted her to stop because I didn’t want her to do something that she would regret that jeopardized her job or her reputation.”
Continuing further:
“I explained to her that you have more to lose than Mia. ... When I’m telling her ‘you’re being antagonistic,’ I’m telling her that because I’m saying you’re gonna make her do something that you don’t want her to do, because you don’t want to be caught up in it. So that was my whole point, and I’m upset that they didn’t really express that.”
It's not the first time Mia has caused strife in the group. Mia introduced her best friend, Jacqueline Blake, to the group earlier this year, but things soon turned sour.
Tune in on Bravo every Sunday at 8 pm ET to watch the new episode of RHOP.