What time will RHOP season 7 episode 7 air? Mia x Wendy feud and more explored

Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

The one-hour episode is set to feature cast members on their trip to Miami and the various controversies, arguments, and fights that could transpire because of the ladies' issues since the premiere episode of the season.

Season 7 of the hit reality series has amped up its drama quotient as compared to all of its previous installments. While some ladies have gone on to become fan favorites, others have been severely criticized by viewers for their behavior this season.

The ladies have dealt with marital issues, relationship troubles, severed friendships, scandals and allegations, and there is more to come.

Cast members of RHOP include Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton. Former cast member Charrisse Jackson Jordan also makes an appearance, and so does Mia's now former best- friend Jacqueline Blake.

What to expect from RHOP season 7 episode 7?

On this week's episode of RHOP, the housewives will be seen continuing their Miami trip by hashing out differences and confronting fellow cast mates on issues that have transpired this season.

While some manage to sort things out, others get into altercations and arguments that can possibly sever their friendship forever. Viewers will witness a lot of drama in the episode.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Beef is Served, reads:

"The girls trip continues as the ladies head out for dinner where there's a lot of beef on the menu; the birthday girl, Karen, continues to deflect questions about her friendship with Charrisse."

Ahead of last week's RHOP episode, Mia was seen talking to Peter Thomas, where the latter revealed that he had "beef" with Wendy. The two had met for a discussion about Wendy's restaurant idea in the previous episodes, where Peter had guided her with a budget and more aspects of the business.

Since then, the star was seen having discussions with her husband about the potential of starting a business.

As per a preview clip by Bravo, Peter revealed to Mia that Wendy had not responded to the contract sent by him. He was also upset that the ladies were at his restaurant and Wendy didn't even greet him.

In a confessional, Mia asked Wendy to respond to the "contract that's under review." Viewers are set to witness a major feud between the two ladies because of the issue.

As per another clip, the ladies were seen discussing Karen and Charrisse's differences. While Wendy accused Charrisse of being scared of her fellow cast mate, Mia described her as "theatrical." On last week's RHOP episode, Charrisse couldn't find a washroom in her room and decided to stay in a hotel.

Mia then stated that she understood how Karen was finding it difficult to mend her issues with Charrisse. However, the topic soon shifted to the impending issue between the two ladies.

Apparently, Charrisse had invited Karen over for lunch to discuss their issues, but the latter declined. Karen also stated that she had declined because she didn't want to revisit the past.

The Miami trip on RHOP was planned out by Mia for the ladies to have a fresh start and resolve their issues. With the events that are to come, the purpose of the trip seems far from getting served. The ladies have more "beef" to hash out and things are about to get more chaotic this season. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to RHOP season 7 this Sunday on Bravo.

