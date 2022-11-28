"The right side of history": Fans applaud Candiace for supporting Wendy on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members reeling from a major altercation between Mia and Wendy last week and were seen having discussions about the conflict and siding with each cast member. While some believed that Mia triggered Wendy's response, others felt that Wendy kept pushing Mia to throw drinks at her.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Candiace felt emotional over the ladies targeting Wendy after she found out about the feud. Fans complimented her for taking the right stand and supporting Wendy. One tweeted:

madd ho :) @maddyho7 I love my girl Candiace sticking up for Wendy !! The right side of history #RHOP I love my girl Candiace sticking up for Wendy !! The right side of history #RHOP

Season 7 of the hit reality series has been extremely dramatic since its premiere. Cast members include Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr Wendy Osefo, Charrisse Jackson Jordan, Mia Thornton, and Jacqueline Blake. While some cast members have become fan favorites, others have been criticized for their behavior this installment.

"After Mia and Wendy argue, the ladies must decide with whom their loyalty lies; Candiace arrives to find that Wendy has been ostracized from the group but she makes up for it by bringing her to meet rap legend Trina."

Candiace talks about Mia x Wendy feud on RHOP

On tonight's episode of RHOP, the ladies reeled after Mia and Wendy's heated altercation. The one-hour time frame began with the cast consoling the two women following their argument. Ashley went to talk to Wendy, where the latter was seemingly emotional about the fight and felt that Mia committed assault. After contemplating whether or not to stay there, she left the house.

Meanwhile, the women in the other car, Mia, Robyn, Gizelle and Danielle felt that Karen, who was sitting between the two ladies, should have tried to diffuse the situation. Although Mia felt better later on, they thought it was wrong of Wendy to hurl abuse at her and Karen didn't feel the need to stop her.

Throughout all of this drama on RHOP, Candiace was away. After reaching Miami, Robyn greeted her and gave her the dramatic update. While Candiace felt it was wrong of Wendy to have been aggressive, she also felt that Mia was the one who initiated the conversation and threw the drink and her purse at Wendy.

Candiace voiced her concerns to Robyn, however, the latter felt that Wendy was also wrong on her part for having talked like that. The next morning, the ladies were hanging out by the pool, Candiace discussed the issue with Ashley and Karen. She felt emotional at how the ladies treated Wendy and felt that the star didn't deserve all of the hate she was getting.

While talking to Ashley and Karen, Candiace said:

"I hate that she's being ostracized. I don't think that it's right. Words and throwing things at people are different. And everyone is just carrying on like no ones gives a f**k that she's not here. I'm gonna cry. That is not right. It's really disappointing."

In a confessional, the RHOP star continued to side with Wendy and talked about how Robyn was in the wrong for siding with Mia.

"To see Robyn justifying what Mia did. Robyn is being a hypocrite. I don't think that there's this justification that you can just do whatever you want with people. It's so triggering. You cannot do whatever you want because you can't use her words."

justin @justinnalexx Candiace is such a good friend to Wendy, and I’m glad she at least has her to fully support her and call out the flagrant disregard for Wendy in this situation #RHOP Candiace is such a good friend to Wendy, and I’m glad she at least has her to fully support her and call out the flagrant disregard for Wendy in this situation #RHOP

D @dirtyalbz Candiace is the realist for taking Wendy with her! They really trying to isolate Wendy and she clocked it. #RHOP Candiace is the realist for taking Wendy with her! They really trying to isolate Wendy and she clocked it. #RHOP

king @1nickk_ What Candiace is saying makes 100% sense. It’s very disappointing and hypocritical that they’re continuing to villainize Wendy when she’s the victim in the situation. Robyn and Gizelle are terrible people. #RHOP What Candiace is saying makes 100% sense. It’s very disappointing and hypocritical that they’re continuing to villainize Wendy when she’s the victim in the situation. Robyn and Gizelle are terrible people. #RHOP https://t.co/9lh17l7giJ

earphonejack95 ♑️ @taylorann112 I understand why Candiace is crying. Because what they’re doing to Wendy is some bs. #RHOP I understand why Candiace is crying. Because what they’re doing to Wendy is some bs. #RHOP https://t.co/7iJn0a19Hp

Geneva @peaceloveGen Wendy deserves better. Mia threw the drink and got physical, but Wendy did not. I appreciate Candiace calling out the double standard. #RHOP Wendy deserves better. Mia threw the drink and got physical, but Wendy did not. I appreciate Candiace calling out the double standard. #RHOP

Season 7 of RHOP is getting heated with every passing episode. As the cast members get involved in more drama, will they be able to rehash and renew their friendships or will the relationships take a turn for the worse? Only time will tell. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them.

Keep watching RHOP on Bravo.

