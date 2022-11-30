How much does Kanye West make a day? Income and Kim Kardashian divorce settlement details explored

Following a long history of controversies, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian finally settled their divorce on Tuesday, November 29. The settlement has also resolved issues regarding parental custody and property rights.

They have been offered joint custody and equal access to their children. Ye will pay monthly child support of $200,000 to Kim and cover half of the expenses that are linked to their children's education and security. Child support must be paid on the first day of every month.

While Kanye's net worth saw a sharp decline in 2022, the rapper still earns $552,609 each day, as reported by The STRIVE.

The divorce settlement also entails that Kanye and Kim must opt for mediation if there are any disagreements related to their kids, and if one side remains absent, the other side’s decision will be considered final.

Properties will also be distributed based on their pre-nuptial agreement. The pair have already refused spousal support.

Kanye West’s net worth has been reduced to $400 million

Kanye West's net worth decreased after his partnership with Adidas ended last month (Image via Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Kanye West’s initial net worth was estimated to be around $2 billion. This was at the beginning of 2022, when his deals with various companies were able to contribute towards his overall wealth. However, his anti-semitic comments prompted many companies to end their associations with the rapper.

This included Adidas, which announced the end of their partnership with Ye in a statement, declaring that they stand against antisemitism and other kinds of hate speech. According to the company, the singer’s comments violated their terms. In October, Forbes reported that West earned $220 million from his deal with Adidas, which was originally scheduled to end after four years.

Owing to the rapid drop in brand collaborations and associations, Ye's net worth eventually decreased to $400 million, and he currently earns around $552,609 each day.

His clothing brand Yeezy also earned around $1.3 billion until 2020 but there is no information available on how much Ye earns from Yeezy. Although he was supposed to collaborate with Gap in 2020, the decision was called off for some unknown reason.

Although Kanye West’s recent controversies have landed him in trouble, his successful music career continues to help him accumulate wealth. His albums have sold several copies all these years and his songs are currently popular on Spotify, where they are frequently streamed by users. His performances at various events have also contributed well to his overall net worth.

Ye’s first album, The College Dropout, was released in 2004. This was followed by commercially successful albums like Late Registration, Graduation, 808s & Heartbreak, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Yeezus, and more. He has also collaborated with artists like Jay-Z and Kid Cudi on different albums.

On the personal front, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian tied the knot in May 2014 and the latter applied for divorce in February last year. Kim was declared legally single in March of this year.

