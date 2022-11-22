How much is Jason David Frank worth? Power Rangers star's fortune explored as he dies aged 49

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank recently passed away on November 19, 2022, at the age of 49. His representative confirmed the news and stated:

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.”

Caio @caiocpr1

You’re done a great service to the entire universe…



I guess it’s time to say goodbye again.

May the power protect you all.”



RIP Jason David Frank 🥺 “Thank you RangersYou’re done a great service to the entire universe…I guess it’s time to say goodbye again.May the power protect you all.”RIP Jason David Frank “Thank you RangersYou’re done a great service to the entire universe…I guess it’s time to say goodbye again.May the power protect you all.”RIP Jason David Frank 😭🥺😢 https://t.co/MCz3PN8UWt

While speaking to TMZ, Power Rangers co-star Walter Jones said that Jason was an inspiration to many people and his presence will be missed. Jones continued:

“It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family. Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor. We had our shares of ups and downs but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him.”

Jason David Frank’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, but multiple reports indicate that he died by suicide.

Jason David Frank earned a lot from his successful career in the entertainment industry

Jason David Frank managed to accumulate a lot of wealth from his appearance in Power Rangers alongside his MMA career (Image via Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

Jason David Frank was a popular actor and mixed martial artist. He gained recognition for his performance as Tommy Oliver in the Fox superhero television series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (MMPR).

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Frank’s net worth was estimated to be around $500,000. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, he accumulated a lot of wealth in all these years, specifically from his appearance as the Green Ranger in MMPR.

Jason David Frank was confirmed to appear in 14 episodes as Tommy Oliver when he was cast but was brought back as the White Ranger and team leader. Frank and Brad Hawkins stated that the latter’s character was to replace Oliver as White Ranger but due to Oliver’s popularity, Frank was brought back and Oliver became the White Ranger. He was also roped in to play the lead as Adam Steele in another TV series, VR Troopers.

Hawkins then took over on VR Troopers and the character’s name was changed to Ryan Steele. Frank’s character became Red Zeo Ranger in the fourth season of the Power Rangers franchise and the first Red Turbo Ranger in Power Rangers Turbo.

Frank left the show in 1997 and returned as Red Zeo Ranger in 2002 during a special 10th-anniversary episode. He reprised his role as Black Dino Ranger in Power Rangers Dino Thunder in 2004 and Tommy Oliver in the finale of Power Rangers Super Megaforce. He made a cameo appearance as a citizen of Angel Grove in the 2017 film, Power Rangers.

Jason David Frank appeared as the White Ranger on Super Power Beatdown in November 2013 and as the Green Ranger in May 2015. He was cast in the film Legend of the White Dragon in 2020.

Jason was inducted into the World Karate Union Hall of Fame in June 2003 and appeared at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio in February 2008. He made his MMA debut in January 2009 and defeated Jonathon “the Mack Truck” Mack. He continued to fight more opponents and although he was scheduled for a Light heavyweight bout in December 2010, the fight was canceled after his opponent was not medically cleared.

Jason tied the knot with his first wife in 1994 and they split in 2001. He then married his second wife, Tammie, in 2003 and they separated this year. He is survived by his ex-wives and four children.

Poll : 0 votes