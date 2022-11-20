“I’m deleting the app”: Netizens have a meltdown as Twitter reinstates Donald Trump’s account following Elon Musk poll

`Donald Trump is back on Twitter as his account has been reinstated by the company's new CEO, Elon Musk. Musk held a poll for Twitter users on Friday and Saturday, asking them whether they felt that Trump should be reinstated, and over 51% of the people voted “YES.”
With a total of 15,085,458 people participating in the poll, almost 7,800,000 people voted in the affirmative.
Sharing the news, Musk tweeted on Saturday, saying:
“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated.”
He also added the Latin phrase, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” which means “the voice of the people is the voice of god."
This development has become especially crucial for Twitter, as Musk had previously stated that he would not make any “major content decisions or account reinstatements” before consulting a “content moderation council.”
However, the decision to bring back former US President Donald Trump did not sit well with several netizens, as many of them took to Twitter and said:
“Donald Trump is back on Twitter. I'm deleting the app.”
Twitter was the first social media platform to ban Donald Trump, after which others like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and Twitch followed suit.
Netizens accuse Elon Musk of rigging the votes
Soon after Elon Musk made the announcement of reinstating Donald Trump’s account on the platform, the news created a stir on social media as many took to the platform to express their disagreement and concern.
One user talked about “leaving the country” and said:
“If Elon Musk reinstates Trump, I will be leaving this country. I got my passport last week when I heard he might buy Twitter. Instead, I’ll be moving to A CIVILIZED COUNTRY, gorgeous TANZANIA! So long, America! You’ve just lost a citizen. Goodbye.”
Others also criticized Musk for rigging the votes.
On the other hand, many also questioned Elon Musk about his decision to form a content moderation council. A user said:
“Not saying I’m against this decision, but what happened to “no major account reinstatements before the council convenes”?”
Will Trump accept the invitation and be back on the platform?
Minutes after Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, announced Donald Trump's account to be reinstated, the former President’s profile was unbanned, and his blue check mark was restored.
At the same time, it is still unclear whether Donald Trump will be back on the platform. This is also because a few days back, Trump rejected the idea of him coming back on Twitter by saying:
“I don't see any reason for it."
Donald Trump was banned from Twitter in January 2021 after supporters beached the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, saying that his tweets broke its rules against glorifying violence. At the time, the company had also issued a statement stating how Twitter had decided to suspend Trump’s account. The statement read:
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”
After his exit from all social media platforms, Donald Trump and some of his allies launched a rival social media site called Truth Social. However, the social media platform is relatively new and does not have as good a reach as the popular ones, Twitter and Instagram.
Moreover, with the upcoming US Presidential election in 2024, Trump could use the platform greatly and effectively. However, it is still unclear whether or not the former President will make his comeback.