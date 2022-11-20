“I’m deleting the app”: Netizens have a meltdown as Twitter reinstates Donald Trump’s account following Elon Musk poll

`Donald Trump is back on Twitter as his account has been reinstated by the company's new CEO, Elon Musk. Musk held a poll for Twitter users on Friday and Saturday, asking them whether they felt that Trump should be reinstated, and over 51% of the people voted “YES.”

With a total of 15,085,458 people participating in the poll, almost 7,800,000 people voted in the affirmative.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Reinstate former President Trump Reinstate former President Trump

Sharing the news, Musk tweeted on Saturday, saying:

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated.”

He also added the Latin phrase, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” which means “the voice of the people is the voice of god."

This development has become especially crucial for Twitter, as Musk had previously stated that he would not make any “major content decisions or account reinstatements” before consulting a “content moderation council.”

However, the decision to bring back former US President Donald Trump did not sit well with several netizens, as many of them took to Twitter and said:

“Donald Trump is back on Twitter. I'm deleting the app.”

marcy ୨୧ @ronancist donald trump is back on twitter im deleting the app donald trump is back on twitter im deleting the app

Twitter was the first social media platform to ban Donald Trump, after which others like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and Twitch followed suit.

Netizens accuse Elon Musk of rigging the votes

Soon after Elon Musk made the announcement of reinstating Donald Trump’s account on the platform, the news created a stir on social media as many took to the platform to express their disagreement and concern.

One user talked about “leaving the country” and said:

“If Elon Musk reinstates Trump, I will be leaving this country. I got my passport last week when I heard he might buy Twitter. Instead, I’ll be moving to A CIVILIZED COUNTRY, gorgeous TANZANIA! So long, America! You’ve just lost a citizen. Goodbye.”

pranto @notpranto ! So long, America! You’ve just lost a citizen. Goodbye. 🏽 @elonmusk If Elon Musk reinstates trump I will be leaving this country. I got my passport last week when I heard he might buy Twitter. Instead I’ll be moving to A CIVILIZED COUNTRY, the gorgeous TANZANIA! So long, America! You’ve just lost a citizen. Goodbye. @elonmusk If Elon Musk reinstates trump I will be leaving this country. I got my passport last week when I heard he might buy Twitter. Instead I’ll be moving to A CIVILIZED COUNTRY, the gorgeous TANZANIA 🇹🇿! So long, America! You’ve just lost a citizen. Goodbye. 👋🏽

Margaret 🇺🇲🙏👩‍🦳🇺🇦🌊 @MaggieMay548 @elonmusk BTW, If it's true trump is back here, I'm leaving. I'll miss good folks i follow, some political folks and updates from Ukrainians. But I can't stomach trump. @elonmusk BTW, If it's true trump is back here, I'm leaving. I'll miss good folks i follow, some political folks and updates from Ukrainians. But I can't stomach trump.

Real Estate Informer @RealEstatePaper @elonmusk Due to this unfortunate decision, we will be closing our Twitter account within a month. @elonmusk Due to this unfortunate decision, we will be closing our Twitter account within a month.

Linda Mackey SLAVA UKRAINE🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪 @LiberalDogMom @elonmusk NOOOOOO! This is the worst day of my life full stop. This app has fallen to FACSISM! DO NOT DO THIS I AM FREAKING OUT RIGHT NOW 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 @elonmusk NOOOOOO! This is the worst day of my life full stop. This app has fallen to FACSISM! DO NOT DO THIS I AM FREAKING OUT RIGHT NOW 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

Alex Schroeder @AlexS1898 @elonmusk That seals the deal. I am no longer a twitter fan. I’ve been a fan since 2014 and a twitter blue subscriber since last week. I officially will not be renewing my plan next cycle nor will I use the app ever again. Musk is officially the worst owner in history @elonmusk That seals the deal. I am no longer a twitter fan. I’ve been a fan since 2014 and a twitter blue subscriber since last week. I officially will not be renewing my plan next cycle nor will I use the app ever again. Musk is officially the worst owner in history

Luke Zaleski @ZaleskiLuke @elonmusk What’s amazing is you’re not even embarrassed trump got kicked off social media. You know how messed up you have to be to get kicked off social media as the president? You basically have to attempt to overthrow the government—which he did. @elonmusk What’s amazing is you’re not even embarrassed trump got kicked off social media. You know how messed up you have to be to get kicked off social media as the president? You basically have to attempt to overthrow the government—which he did.

Others also criticized Musk for rigging the votes.

Nomad @Nomad_1x @elonmusk This is why democracy is the worst system! You have rigged the votes so that you can reinstate his account… if we had a true leader running Twitter like an alt left one then we wouldn’t be in this situation and he would still be rightfully banned!I am leaving Twitter at once. @elonmusk This is why democracy is the worst system! You have rigged the votes so that you can reinstate his account… if we had a true leader running Twitter like an alt left one then we wouldn’t be in this situation and he would still be rightfully banned!I am leaving Twitter at once.

Wekkers @Cfc_tekkers @lavern_spicer @elonmusk That’s it that seals the deal.I ’m no longer a Tesla customer.I’ve been a loyal customer since 2016 and have never been more disgusted. I officially will be selling my Tesla and switching to Bugatti. Where they know how to run a proper business and sell luxury cars for its people @lavern_spicer @elonmusk That’s it that seals the deal.I ’m no longer a Tesla customer.I’ve been a loyal customer since 2016 and have never been more disgusted. I officially will be selling my Tesla and switching to Bugatti. Where they know how to run a proper business and sell luxury cars for its people

On the other hand, many also questioned Elon Musk about his decision to form a content moderation council. A user said:

“Not saying I’m against this decision, but what happened to “no major account reinstatements before the council convenes”?”

David Barrera @david_r_barrera Elon Musk @elonmusk Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.



No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. @elonmusk Not saying I’m against this decision, but what happened to “no major account reinstatements before the council convenes”? twitter.com/elonmusk/statu… @elonmusk Not saying I’m against this decision, but what happened to “no major account reinstatements before the council convenes”? twitter.com/elonmusk/statu…

Will Trump accept the invitation and be back on the platform?

Minutes after Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, announced Donald Trump's account to be reinstated, the former President’s profile was unbanned, and his blue check mark was restored.

Trump's account makes a comeback on Twitter, as Elon Musk announced that the former President's account will be reinstated. (Image via Twitter)

At the same time, it is still unclear whether Donald Trump will be back on the platform. This is also because a few days back, Trump rejected the idea of him coming back on Twitter by saying:

“I don't see any reason for it."

Donald Trump was banned from Twitter in January 2021 after supporters beached the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, saying that his tweets broke its rules against glorifying violence. At the time, the company had also issued a statement stating how Twitter had decided to suspend Trump’s account. The statement read:

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Trump's account was suspended on January 8, 2021, following which Twitter issued a statement on their website. (Image via Twitter)

After his exit from all social media platforms, Donald Trump and some of his allies launched a rival social media site called Truth Social. However, the social media platform is relatively new and does not have as good a reach as the popular ones, Twitter and Instagram.

Moreover, with the upcoming US Presidential election in 2024, Trump could use the platform greatly and effectively. However, it is still unclear whether or not the former President will make his comeback.

Poll : 0 votes