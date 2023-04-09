BLACKPINK Jennie's expensive handbag collection: 5 best popular brands K-pop star owns

BLACKPINK Jennie has often been regarded as the 3rd-Gen "IT" girl of the K-Pop industry. The member has gained a global fan following and has continually managed to change many trends within South Korea as well as influence people globally with her style.

After introducing trends such as glitter hairpins, two-toned hair color, tweed jackets, and more, the K-Pop star's style has always garnered the attention of not only fans but everyone. The member's handbag collection has also been a focal point for many female fans.

While the "Human Chanel" (nickname for Jennie) is often spotted wearing Chanel, she has often opted for other label's bags. Hence, ahead Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the five best brand bags that were spotted on Jennie.

Here are the top 5 brands of bags that Jennie from BLACKPINK carries

1) Chanel 22 bag

BLACKPINK Jennie was most recently spotted wearing the latest Channel 22 Bag. To note, Jennie Kim was also selected as the star of the campaign for the Chanel 22 Bag. An official press release by Chanel described the connection between Jennie and the latest Chanel 22 bag as:

"If there are many JENNIEs between the artist who performs on stage and the young woman who enjoys playing the electric guitar in her room, there is one common denominator: the CHANEL 22 bag."

The Chanel 22 Handbag can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Chanel starting $5000 in mini sizes. The bag held by the K-Pop idol in pink can be availed for $6400.

2) Delvaux Tempete MM Lining Clouds Bag

Fondly called Queen of airport looks, BLACKPINK Jennie was recently spotted wearing a black-hued Tempete MM Lining Clouds bag from the brand Delvaux. The bag came in mini size and featured golden-hued hardware. Before the Born Pink concert, the K-Pop star was photographed in Los Angeles carrying the luxury bag. The bag currently retails for $8,100.

3) Loewe's Balloon Bag

BLACKPINK Jennie's one of most memorable bag is the Loewe's Balloon bag. The bag is an ode to Loewe's superb craftsmanship as it comes crafted out of grained leather. Famed by smooth leather, it effortlessly transforms into a pouch silhouette.

The pouch silhouette is lined with suede material and comes with adjustable shoulder strap and a drawstring close. The bag cannot be availed directly at Loewe anymore, however it can be availed at reseller sites such as Net-a-porter for $2,600.

4) Cos off-white oversized quilted bag

The K-Pop "IT" girl stood up to her title as she sold out the Cos brand's bag after posting a picture on her official account in 2022. The 27-year-old artist was seen posing with white quilted bag. The bag retails for $99. However, it is no longer available due to high demand.

5) Nieeh Envelope bag

While not confirmed as of now, Jennie is rumored to co-own the Korean streetwear brand Nieeh alongside her bestfriend, former Meloday Day member and singer Chahee. The brand's name is also rumored to be the duo's name combined with each other.

BLACKPINK Jennie has been spotted wearing items from the brand multiple times including the black-hued Nieeh Envelope bag, which features a translucent chain detail.

The bag currently retails for $112. The rumors for the brand being co-owned by Jennie haven't been proven or spoken about by the member itself. However, in 2020, Red Velvet's Irene Kim shared an unboxing video of Nieeh's bag, which she captioned with "Thank you @jennierubyjane," raising suspicions of fans.

Other than these five aforementioned bags, the BLACKPINK member has been spotted wearing many other bags from luxury brands including Balenciaga Everyday Camera Crossbody bag, Gucci belt bag, and Ganni quilted bag. The K-Pop idol was once spotted with a luxury Hermes Birkin bag, however, these bags haven't been confirmed to be in Jennie's possession.

