Fans react as Crush's comments about Red Velvet's Irene being his "ideal type" resurface, a day after he confirms dating Joy

Crush and Red Velvet star Joy recently officially confirmed that they were dating. Pictures of the two of them walking their dogs and the story of how they befriended each other have caught the attention of fans since the news surfaced.

Among these was an old statement made by Crush. He had said that his ideal type was a member of Red Velvet. However, it was not Joy but Irene. The statement has now taken the spotlight as fans are commenting on Crush's statement.

Crush's statement about Red Velvet's Irene

Crush had appeared on MBC's show Radio Star and entertained the audience by describing his ideal type in a very comical manner. He had said, "My ideal type is someone who always puts their best effort in their work. That is why my ideal type is Irene."

What was even more hilarious was the fact that the next time Crush had appeared on the show was with Joy. It was when he appeared to promote his song May Day that Joy accompanied him as she was the featured artist in this work.

At this time, Crush referred to his comment about Irene and said, "While we were working on our song, Joy told me that she watched me [talking about Irene] on Radio Star, so I felt really awkward." The episode aired in October 2020. In response to this, the MC of the show Kim Gu-ra, had asked, "Is Joy the bridge for you to get to Irene?" and Crush replied, "No no. My real ideal type is Joy."

Comments by fans about Crush’s comments regarding Irene and Joy on allkpop

Many fans have found this situation extremely hilarious. Some even commented on how awkward things would be if Joy, Irene and Crush were to all meet. A few of them agreed that Crush's attempt to salvage the situation on the show was cute.

Crush and Joy's agencies confirmed that the two stars were dating

News of Crush and Joy dating was confirmed on August 13 by both their agencies. P Nation and SM Entertainment said, "Crush and Joy have recently started dating from being a close sunbae and hoobae." It was also revealed that the two bonded over music and the fact that they were both pet parents.

