Red Velvet comments after headlining AEW Rampage this week

AEW star Red Velvet recently stated that she felt grateful upon getting the opportunity to headline the inaugural edition of Rampage this Friday.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Red Velvet expressed her gratitude to all the fans who showed up either during the show or tuned in through television. She even thanked AEW president Tony Khan for letting her be a part of the history-making moment:

"Thank you to all the fans that showed up to the debut of #AEWRampage and those who tuned in as well. What an amazing debut and history making moment. Thank you @AEW and @TonyKhan for allowing me to be a part of such a special night. This is only the beginning. LETS RAMPAGE!!," Red Velvet said.

In the main event, Dr. Britt Baker successfully retained her AEW Women's Championship after putting a lockjaw on Red Velvet, which prompted the latter to tap out.

Following the bout, AEW's Resident Dentist continued to attack Velvet until Kris Statlander saved the babyface. However, the company swerved all of us by having Jamie Hayter appear out of nowhere to help Dr. Britt Baker.

Jamie Hayter (@jmehytr) is here and looks to have aligned with @RealBrittBaker! pic.twitter.com/I21vG5G79V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2021

The entire angle just raised the bar for the women's division. The fact that the company let two top-tier female stars close out their debut episode suggests that the company is keen on revolutionizing the women's roster.

In the upcoming episode, fans may find out whether this chaos will lead to a new alliance between Dr. Britt Baker and Hayter.

The inclusion of Statlander in the title picture would be a great idea moving forward.

What's next for Dr. Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite?

AEW's Resident Dentist!

AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker has been at the top of her game since defeating Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing a few months ago. She then had two successful title defenses against Nyla Rose and now Red Velvet.

Given her current momentum, Baker may hold the title for a very long time, given the immense success of the women's division under her throne.

However, there's a concern in the locker room regarding the wrist injury Baker suffered during the match against Nyla Rose.

She was even wearing a brace on her arm during Rampage, and it remains to be seen if the company will address this situation or not.

