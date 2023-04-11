Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus “Olive” shoes: design specifications, price and more details explored

Even though Bad Bunny and Adidas's first joint design, Campus Moon, is making waves throughout the world, the second pair, the Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Light "Olive," has already been previewed. This will be his eleventh shoe design for the German athletics brand. The "Olive" version will be decked out in olive green and brown, hence the name.

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus “Olive” colorway is anticipated to enter the sneaker market later in 2023. These collab shoes will be offered at a retail price of $160 for each pair. Curious buyers can buy them from the Adidas CONFIRMED app as well as a few other associated retailers worldwide.

To note, this will be the second installment of Bad Bunny’s Campus Light collaboration, following the “Cloud White” colorway that dropped in February 2023.

Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus shoes will come in Olive and Brown suede overlays

Here's a closer look at the uppers of the upcoming Campus sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2022, Adidas ended its protracted collaboration with Kanye West, which resulted in a significant loss of revenue. The brand now appears prepared to fill the celebrity void by working with Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar, and 2023 Coachella headliner, is no stranger to the sneaker world. He has collaborated with Adidas on several occasions, creating unique and eye-catching versions of the Forum Low, Forum PWR, Response CL, and Campus Light models.

His latest creation is the Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus “Olive”, a militaristic-inspired colorway of the classic Campus silhouette.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews 🫒 TRUE or FALSE: Bad Bunny's adidas Campus "Light Olive" is his best collab yet TRUE or FALSE: Bad Bunny's adidas Campus "Light Olive" is his best collab yet 🐰🫒 https://t.co/ZWLZlvrPPm

The Campus is one of Adidas’ most iconic and versatile sneakers, dating back to the 1970s. It has been worn by celebrities, athletes, musicians, and streetwear aficionados alike, thanks to its simple and timeless design. The shoe features a low-top silhouette, a suede upper, a rubber sole, and the signature three stripes on the sides.

The collab's Campus “Olive” features a shaggy suede upper in a dusty green hue, contrasted by a drab olive accent on the satin-covered collars. This Campus, in contrast to its first version, adds a splash of color to the form. The collar has been considerably bulked up for added comfort and is covered in plush olive suede.

The heel is accented with a dash of brown for a striking contrast that is guaranteed to attract attention. A set of serrated Three Stripes on the medial and lateral side panels give the shoe its distinctive Adi-esthetic. A creamy midsole underfoot that has been upgraded with chunkier tooling finishes off the design.

The design also features the reggaeton star's signature double set of tongues, as well as his eye logo.

The shoe also reflects the rapper's personal style and musical influence, as he is known for his eclectic and experimental approach to fashion and music.

Watch out for the joint Adidas Campus "Olive" footwear, which will be available in the coming weeks. For quick updates on the launch, interested customers can sign up on the shoe label's official website.

Poll : 0 votes