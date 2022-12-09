5 Adidas-sponsored players and their best signature boots

German sportswear giant Adidas is one of the most prominent brands in the football sphere. The signature three-stripe logo can easily set apart the label and it has come to be associated with some of the most popular players of all time. The label's sporting items are made with the highest standards and therefore, have been a major part of the footballing legacy.

International superstars and popular names such as David Beckham, Messi, and Kaka have all been represented by the three stripes label. More names such as Gerd Muller, Philipp Lahm, Oliver Kahn, Frank Lampard, Zinedine Zidane, Steven Gerrad, Franz Beckenbauer, and Iker Casillas are among other great players to be associated with the label.

The Three Stripes label honors multiple players each year and releases personalized kits and gear for their fans. Hence, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the five Adidas-sponsored footballers and their best signature boots for 2022.

Top Five Adidas signature boots launched for their sponsored football players

1) Lionel Messi Adidas X Speedportal "Leyenda"

Lionel Messi x Adidas X Speedportal "Leyenda" football boots celebrating the 2022 FIFA World Cup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lionel Messi is arguably one of the greatest players in the history of football. The Argentine superstar has consistently showcased brilliant play in the football sphere and is often referred to as GOAT. The seven-time Ballon D'Or winner has been sponsored by the label since 2006 when he left Nike over a contract issue.

The most recent signature football boot to be dedicated to Messi was the Lionel Messi x Adidas X Speedportal "Leyenda". The 2022 FIFA World Cup is the player's 5th and probably the last world cup.

To reminisce and celebrate this occasion, the "Leyanda" makeover was launched as a throwback to the 2006-released Adidas F30 boots worn by Zinedine Zidane. The silhouette comes clad in gold hues to celebrate Messi's gliterry legacy. The silhouette was launched via the official e-commerce site of Adidas on November 22, 2022, at $350.

2) Karim Benzema Ballon d’Or X Speedportal Boots

Karim Benzema Ballon d’Or X Speedportal Boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

French footballer Karim Benzema and the Three Stripes label joined forces back in 2007. The Real Madrid club star is one of the most celebrated footballers of the current era as he was also given the Ballon D'Or award in October 2022. After receiving the prestigious award, the player was honored with his very own pair of signature boots by the label.

The player was honored with X Speedportal in a regal look with a white base and overlaid gold graphics spread through the upper. The gold hue further continues upon the underside and sole plate with a chrome finish from the forefoot to heel. The branding is added with personalized detail of "BENZEMA" lettering upon the heel and a golden ball graphic to denote the Ball d'Or award.

The shoe was revealed personally to Benzema on October 18, 2022 and a general release for the public didn't take place.

3) Paul Pogba Adidas Predator 20+

Paul Pogba was tapped by the Three Stripes label back in 2015 and after more than seven signature collections, the French footballer has established himself as one of the main players of the three stripes label. The Juventus club player won the hearts of fans with his charisma and larger-than-life persona, which goes on both off-pitch and on the field.

The player didn't receive a 2022 signature boot, however the latest signature boot to be given to the player is the Adidas Predator 20+ football boots for season 7. The cleats were launched wrapped in Black / White / Metallic Gold colorway in March 2020.

In 2022, the player has been sporting the Predator Edge.1 Low, which is a part of the Al Rihla football pack and was released to public on October 11, 2022.

4) Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly Adidas X Speedflow .1 "Prepare For Battle"

Adidas X Speedflow .1 "Prepare For Battle" Mohamed Salah (Image via Sortskeeda)

Mohamed Salah is one of the most valued Adidas-sponsored players right now and the Egyptian professional footballer has gained his respect as one of the best forwards. The Liverpool player and captain of the Egyptian national team couldn't play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as his team didn't qualify for the tournament, however, his influence is still undeniable.

The player was given his first-ever signature boots by the three stripes lable in January 2022. The Adidas X Speedflow .1 "Prepare For Battle" edition was launched by the label by taking inspiration from the 2014-launched Battle pack found on the F50 made for Messi.

The shoe was launched on January 7, 2022, for Salah in the 'White/Metallic Gold/Scarlet' color scheme at a retail price of $280.

5) Son Heung-min X Speedportal

Professional South Korean footballer Son Heung-min has had a great season in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, unfortunately, his team was knocked out in Round 16 by Brazil. The captain of the South Korean national football team is one of the most appreciated players of the nation and the three stripes label squad.

The player sported the X Speedportal+ soccer cleats and for FIFA World Cup 2022, the player was sported wearing the Al Rihla pack boots. Al Rihla is an Arabic word which translates to "the journey" in english. The official website introduces the silhouette,

"Good players create time and space. Great ones leave them both behind. Unlock multidimensional speed in adidas X Speedportal. Sleek and super-comfortable, these soccer cleats support instant reactions with a springy, full-length Carbitex carbon plate on their artificial grass outsole."

The football boots have been inspired by the official ball of the tournament and comes clad in a 'Clear Aqua/Solar Red/Power Blue' color scheme. The boots were launched at a retail price of $250 on October 11, 2022.

The Adidas has been making waves through the football sphere for decades. The label was also responsible to launch the official football for the Qatar held 2022 FIFA World Cup. Therefore, other than the aforementioned 5 players, the label has sponsored many iconic names.

