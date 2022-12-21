Adidas x Apt.4b Forum Low 84 collaboration: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

The Forum 84 sneakers have undergone a completely new makeover thanks to a partnership between Adidas and Apt.4b, an iconic New York City brand with roots in L.A. The dynamic duo's joint sneaker, "The door," has a dark green colour scheme and an almost monochrome workmanship.

The sneakers represent the Apt.4b shop's main entrance to its location on Fairfax Avenue. The collaborative Apt.4b x Adidas Forum Low 84, dubbed 'The Door', is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site and select physical stores of Apt.4b on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

More about the newly released Adidas x Apt.4b Forum Low 84 'The Door' sneakers, Only 150 units to be launched

The newly released Adidas x Apt.4b Forum Low 84 'The Door' sneaker will be launched in a limited 150 units (Image via Apt.4b)

A few weeks after inaugurating Apt.4b's concept shop located in Row DTLA, Los Angeles, Moon and Monique Moronta, the founders of the retailer store unveiled a new collaborative silhouette alongside Adidas.

To depict the green project entrance that welcomes clients into their store, the retail business has covered the Forum low in dark green tones. The official site introduces a collaborative silhouette,

"Apt.4b has colored their Adi forum low in dark green which is to represent the green project door that welcomes you into their store. Dressed in lux fabrics like suede, corduroy and leather, the 80s basketball shoe's appearance and feel is elevated while the removable strap, and gum colored outsole pay homage to skateboarding culture."

The upper of the sneakers comes constructed out of suede, leather, and corduroy luxury fabrics. The mudguards of the shoes come constructed of shaggy suede material, which are extended over the heel counters to give a tonal finish.

A corduroy touch is added with a ribbed textural variation over the medial panels, toe boxes, and rear underlays. The official press release describes the symbolism of the sneakers,

"The shoes colors are meant to welcome you into Apt.4b. In literature and symbolism, a green door can sometimes represent a new beginning or the potential for growth and change."

Over the Three Stripes branding and the gilded Apt.4b writing are traditional and typical leather hits. Below the ankles, the "Adi forum crest" was stitched as an additional branding element.

The Adidas Trefoil hang tag is added over the silhouette, which is taken from the 80's. The 80's basketball sneaker design and feel is elevated via the Dellinger web. The nylon netting was created by Bill Dellinger, which was found along the midsoles.

Bill Dellinger was the Oregon track and field coach who replaced Nike founder Bill Bowerman to distribute the impact. In an official press release, Moon Moronta, explained the significance of the green hue,

The Apt.4b shop was born on Fairfax Avenue in 2013 and moved last November to a new location at the shopping center Row DTLA.

The collaborative collection was unveiled this Saturday, December 17, 2022, and was launched in a limited of 150 pairs. The collaborative pair was available at the Row DTLA, in Los Angeles and at the official e-commerce site of Apt.4b at a retail price of $110.

