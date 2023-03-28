Adidas Originals x Bape Campus 80 collab: Where to get, price, release date and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is connecting with the iconic Nigo-founded Japanese fashion label Bape to release a brand new makeover of the Campus 80 sneaker model. The duo are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their partnership, which kickstarted in 2003 with the "Super Ape Star" shoe.

The duo are also celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Japanese fashion label, which is famous for its multi-hyphenated founded and stylish streetwear styles. The latest take on the Campus 80 sneaker model is kept simple yet eye-catching for any sneakerhead.

The collaborative Adidas Originals x Bape Campus 80 sneaker model is being released on the e-commerce site and select physical stores of Adidas, BAPE, CONFIRMED app and select retailers on April 1, 2023.

More about upcoming Adidas Originals x Bape Campus 80 collaborative sneakers

Upcoming Adidas Originals x Bape Campus 80 collaborative sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German label has recently experienced a decline in their collaborative sales, especially after they terminated their partnership with Knaye West in 2022. The label has, therefore, been more focused on raising back the revenues they have lost through high-end collaborations. They recently collaborated with industry giants like Beyonce, Bad Bunny, Gucci and Pharrell Williams.

The label has continued to make a buzz as it stepped into 2023 and has revealed various collaborations from the likes of Marimekko, Youth of Paris, Sporty and Rich and Parley for the Oceans. The latest to join their list is their long-standing partner, Bape. The press release introduces the collaborative relation of the duo:

"Starting with the ‘Super Ape Star’ in 2003, for two decades, adidas and BAPE® have made their mark in culture with a series of instantly recognizable collaborations."

The duo is now celebrating two major milestones, including the Japanese label's 30th anniversary and the duo's 20-year-old partnership. The celebrations for both occasions will continue throughout the year, and five highly anticipated drops will be made subsequently. The press release says:

"Over the course of the year, a flurry of BAPE® details and graphics will take over signature silhouettes as the two brands collide their respective archives to create unexpected takes on timeless looks."

The first drop from the duo's project has been revealed, which is a makeover of the iconic Campus 80 sneaker model. The silhouette comes dressed in a playful fashion with a "Collegiate Navy / Cloud White / Off White" color scheme. The site introduces the sneaker model:

"One look at these adidas shoes, and you'll know: graphic elements pair well with edge. Co-created with BAPE to celebrate their 30th anniversary, they put an all-new spin on the iconic Campus with signature BAPE STA branding that coordinates with 3-Stripes."

adidas Originals @adidasoriginals



We're getting the party started with the drop of adidas Campus 80s BAPE.



Sign up here: Celebrating 30 years of @BAPEOFFICIAL We're getting the party started with the drop of adidas Campus 80s BAPE.Sign up here: confirmed.onelink.me/mzYA/7bfzdfpp Celebrating 30 years of @BAPEOFFICIAL 🎂 We're getting the party started with the drop of adidas Campus 80s BAPE. Sign up here: confirmed.onelink.me/mzYA/7bfzdfpp https://t.co/Q3oHYb3TyA

The most distinct feature of the pair is that the logo of both labels, including the Bape Sta logo and Three Stripes branding, are placed on the medial and lateral profile of the shoes. Branding details are added with the metallic gold branding on the heel patch and custom shoe box. More details, including gold lace jewels, finish off the look.

The collaborative pair is rumored to launch via the website of both labels and select retailers on April 1, 2023, for $150.

