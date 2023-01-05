Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus "Cloud White" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Bad Bunny is continuing his collaborative streak with the German sportswear giant Adidas with the release of a brand new makeover for the classic Campus silhouette. The dynamic duo will be releasing the Campus shoes, dubbed 'Cloud White,' in an all-white colorway.

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, is a 28-year-old Puerto Rican singer, rapper, actor, and songwriter. He has made contributions to the fashion industry as well, and recent collaborations with Adidas have helped him establish himself as a fashion icon.

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus "Cloud White" sneakers are slated to be released via Adidas' official e-commerce site, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on January 28, 2023.

More about the upcoming Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Moon "Cloud White" sneaker, which was featured in the rapper's El Apagon music video

The Cloud White sneaker was teased in the El Apagon music video (Image via Sportskeeda)

After the termination of the label's long-standing partnership with Kanye West, Adidas has taken a huge financial and cultural hit, with many fans and loyalists terminating their partnership with the label as a result. The German sportswear giant is now looking to fill the gap left by the multi-faceted artist, and the Puerto Rican superstar appears to be their best bet so far.

The dynamic duo launched multiple sneakers in 2022, and the trend will likely continue throughout 2023. They have already released multiple colorways and iterations of the label's classic silhouettes, such as Powerphrase, Forum Low, and Response CL.

Apart from being the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2022 for the third consecutive year, Bad Bunny is also known for his cultural impact on the footwear industry. For the latest collaboration with Adidas, the Puerto Rican artist is moving on from his Forum Buckle Low silhouette series and offering a personal spin on the Campus silhouette.

The reggaeton superstar has an ever-growing global fanbase and earned himself countless nominations for his latest album Un Veranos Sin Ti. After the previous launch of the Forum Low during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Adidas Campus Cloud White is the latest silhouette to appear.

The Campus Cloud White was first teased in the rapper's El Apagon music video, which debuted on September 16, 2022. Much like his previous collaborative projects, Bad Bunny has modified the shape of the classic silhouette. The collars have also been adjusted, with extra padded leather alongside stacked heels.

Release Date: January 28, 2023 🗓️

Style Code: FZ5823

Retail Price: $150

The interiors of the shoe are enhanced with an extra bootie and doubled-up tongues that can be removed to reveal the standard Adidas branding. The "Cloud White" hue dresses up most of the silhouette, which is constructed out of shaggy suede material.

Slightly creamy hits are added over the panels of the base, laces, collars, and rubber bottom pieces. The typical Bad Bunny branding is also detailed on the sneakers. Underfoot, the creamy rubber midsoles and outsoles finish off the look.

The Campus Moon "Triple White" sneakers are set to release on January 28, 2023 and will be priced at $150.

