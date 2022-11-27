Where to buy Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Low "White" sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, popularly known as Bad Bunny, is renewing his collaborative streak with the German sportswear giant Adidas. The dynamic duo will be releasing the shoe in an all-white colorway.

The 27-year-old Puerto Rican artist is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. However, his continuous efforts in the fashion industry, especially in collaboration with Adidas, has also established his name in the field. The shoes are a version of the Forum Low with a buckle detail, which was originally launched in 1984.

An official release date for the shoe hasn't been announced by the three stripes label yet. However, according to the media outlets, the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Low "White" sneakers will be released via Adidas' CONFIRMED app and select retailers on December 10, 2022. The shoes will be available in men's sizes at the price of $160.

The upcoming Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Low "White" sneakers were revealed during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The upcoming Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Low "White" sneakers were revealed during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Image via Instagram/ @sneakerzinecol)

With the latest termination of Kanye West and Adidas' partnership, the label recently took a huge cultural and financial hit. To fill the large gap left by Yeezy's multi-faceted artist, one can speculate the Puerto Rican superstar to take the lead. Hence, the duo has released multiple colorways and iterations this year, including the Powerphrase, Response CL, and Forum Low.

However, the standard of the collaborations was upped by the Forum Buckle Low. After recently releasing a blue-tinted pair in August, the latest pair will arrive in a white hue. Recently, on November 24, New York City witnessed a floating model of the Forum Low "White" during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Fans have been receiving sneak pics and early looks of the sneakers since January 2022. However, Bad Bunny revealed the first look of the pair via the float. The design of the upcoming sneakers has been left unchanged from the previous releases of the duo's forums. The biggest update is added via the titular tone of the pair and a Cloud White/ Clear Onix/ Core White color scheme.

Just like the rest of the collaborative Forum Buckle Low colorways, the upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mixture of leather and suede materials, with the addition of a buckle strap detail alongside the tongue. Moreover, the upper is covered in a stylish greyish-white hue instead of pure white.

The colorways instantly make one think about bunnies. The grey and white shades merge with the grey hue added upon the tongue lining, mudguards, and heel overlays. A darker shade of grey can be seen applied over the iconic three-stripes logo. The rest of the shoe is mostly covered in white leather upon the underlays.

The pair will come accompanied by plain cotton white laces and additional laces in a neon yellow flat hue. The sneaker is also accompanied by a special cover featuring Bad Bunny's logo. Furthermore, Adidas Originals' branding is added over the shoe's tongue in a stitched-on pattern. The sneaker design is rounded out with white rubber midsoles and grey rubber outsoles.

