Jeremy Scott x Adidas Campus 80 Bones sneaker pack: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas is reuniting with the long-time collaborator Jeremy Scott, an American fashion designer. The duo will launch two makeovers of the Campus 80 sneaker model in a Bones theme. The sneaker pack will come clad in Core Black and Supplier color makeovers.

The latest sneaker pack comes after the duo collaborated to launch Forum 84 Mono pack and Superstar "Money" sneakers. The collaborative sneaker pack will be released exclusively at the official e-commerce site of Adidas Japan's CONFIRMED app and select retailers on February 16, 2023.

The upcoming Jeremy Scott x Adidas Campus 80 Bones sneaker pack will be released in Supplier and Core Black colorways

Jeremy Scott, the American fashion designer and creative director of Moschino, has been an iconic figure in the fashion industry for almost 14 years. The designer has often collaborated with many high-end fashion labels and is one of Adidas's most frequent collaborators.

The duo has worked to deliver many iconic designs such as JS Wings, Forum Hi Wings, and many more. The latest to appear in the extensive catalog is the Adidas Campus 80 sneaker model, featured in two makeovers. The official e-commerce site introduces the collaborative collection,

"Jeremy Scott specializes in wild and unexpected designs. Such designer Jeremy has remade the classic campus shoe with a removable bone and faux fur tongue to give it a prehistoric look. Made of premium leather, these shoes are sure to turn heads and allow you to express your individuality."

The Adidas Campus 80 sneakers lean towards an obscure and flamboyant color palette. The first colorway comes in a 'Supplier Color/Core Black' color scheme. The sneaker features a vivid side of the spectrum and comes with a touch of black and pink hue. The official site describes the shoe design,

"Vivid and stimulating icon shoes that catch your eye every time you walk. Known for his vibrant patterns and popular culture motif designs, Jeremy Scott explores the intersection of fashion and streetwear from a unique perspective."

The shoe's upper is made of full suede material, with the tongue constructed out of faux fur. The shoe features a distinct design, and the official site describes it,

"The combination of full suede upper and faux fur shoe tongue with long pile gives a rich texture that resonates with the sensibility, eye-catching tiger pattern, shoe laces with bone accessories, and fusion of black rubber sole is a bold mid-2000s style. evoke graphic memory."

The second sneaker comes clad in a 'core black/footwear white' color scheme. The pair is designed in black and white hues with clean suede upper panels. The official site introduces the sneaker,

"The full suede upper is combined with a long pile faux fur tongue for a rich texture that resonates with the sensibility, and the shoelaces with eye-catching bone accessories are a fun design. A collection that strikes the perfect balance between minimalism and maximalism."

The collaborative sneaker pack can be availed starting February 16, 2023, for ¥19,800 (approx $151).

