Adidas Originals, the German sportswear giant's sub-label, is continuing its partnership with the beloved American fashion designer Jeremy Scott for a new makeover of the Superstar silhouette. The dynamic duo will reprise their partnership by launching a 2-piece Forum collection.

The latest makeover is upon the Three Stripes label's classic Superstar silhouette and comes in an overall dollar bill print. The shoe is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of retailers such as Sivas Des Calvo on December 21, 2022, at a retail price of $155.

A confirmed release date for the Adidas' launch hasn't been announced by the Three Stripes label yet.

The upcoming Adidas Originals x Jeremy Scott Superstar "Money" sneakers are inspired by the dollar bills

The creative director of Moschino, Jeremy Scott, has been an iconic figure in the fashion industry for almost 14 years. The designer has often merged athleisure with high-end fashion designs. One of Scott's most frequent collaborators is the beloved Three Stripes label, which has worked alongside the designer to deliver popular designs.

Scott and the German sportswear giant have delivered many designs, such as teddy bear-featured sneakers, Forum Mids, Forum Hi Wings, JS Wings, and many more. The latest to appear in the catalog is the Adidas Originals' Superstar silhouette. The official e-commerce site introduces the collaborative collection as follows,

"Jeremy Scott and adidas go way back. All the way back to 2003, to be exact. That's 19 years of history, and with this latest collection, adidas Originals x Jeremy Scott fully celebrate that legacy."

In 2002, Jeremy Scott kick-started its partnership with the German label, and his latest sneaker project is the most adventurous. The Superstar silhouette dubbed the "Money" comes clad in a unique makeover. The duo is celebrating their 20 years of show-stopping collaborative history.

The shoe's upper is constructed out of smooth leather, clad in a bold light blue base. The bold light blue base is accentuated with all-over dollar bill graphics, with green becoming the most prominent hue. The dollar bills come branded with the phrase,

"In Adidas We Trust."

小言 @ko_go_to Jeremy Scott is known for his bold designs, and his latest with adidas Originals is all about the benjamins.＞＞



Jeremy Scott x adidas Superstar “Money”

Style Code: HP6596

Release Date: December 21, 2022

The "Footwear White" hue is applied to the serrated Three Stripes branding upon both lateral and medial walls. More of the white hue is seen over the heel tabs, plain cotton laces, the shell toebox, midsoles, and outsoles. Oversized gold branding is added over the shoe, with the foil-effect Trefoil logo making its mark over the tongue and the heel tabs.

In true Scott fashion, the changes do not just stop with the colorway and graphics, the shoe has also been given a crazy twist with an extra long tongue. The tongue is not just elongated but is so huge that it has to be folded several times in a wavy finish fashion to fit.

The result of folded tongue looks like a wad of money, folded and weaved through the plain white cotton laces. Celebrating the 20th anniversary, the Superstar "Money" sneakers are set to be released on the official site of Sivas Des Calzo on December 21, 2022, in men's sizes at a retail price of $155.

