German sportswear behemoth Adidas is reprising its partnership with American fashion designer Jeremy Scott for a 2-piece Forum collection. In their latest collaboration, the dynamic duo has dressed both the Forum Low and Forum High silhouettes in an all-over spray-painted pattern.

The Forum 84 Mono pack will be accompanied by an apparel and accessories collection. Dubbed the Monogram, the Forum 84 will be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on November 16, 2022.

The Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum 84 Mono pack is a playground for "whimsical ideas and bright colors"

The Upcoming Forum 84 Mono pack and accompanying apparel collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

For almost 14 years, the creative director of Moschino, Jeremy Scott, has experimented in merging fashion with athleisure for multiple silhouettes.

Scott and Adidas have delivered numerous popular designs such as teddy bear-featured sneakers, Scott's visage replacing George Washington for the Forum Mid silhouette, the Forum Hi Wings, JS wings, and many more.

Their latest collection, dubbed the Forum 84 Mono pack, is relatively simple, composed, and features an all-over graffiti design. The official e-commerce site introduces the collaborative collection as follows:

"Jeremy Scott and adidas go way back. All the way back to 2003, to be exact. That's 19 years of history, and with this latest collection, adidas Originals x Jeremy Scott fully celebrate that legacy."

The apparel collection includes:

Monogram Shorts (Gender Neutral), which can be availed at a retail price of $85. Monogram Firebird Track Pants (Gender Neutral), which can be availed at a retail price of $110. Firebird Track Top (Gender Neutral), which can be availed at a retail price of $130. Wide-Leg Track Pants, which can be availed at a retail price of $150. T-shirt (Gender Neutral), which can be availed at a retail price of $65.

Coming to the highlight of the collection, the footwear choices includes two Forums, one high and one low. Both sneakers come constructed out of crisp leather material, which is sleek yet smooth. The official site introduces the sneakers as:

"Whimsical ideas and bright colors are the Jeremy Scott signature, and they're splashed all over these adidas Forum shoes. Part of an ongoing collaboration, the designer gives a fresh new look to a classic silhouette that got its start on the B-ball courts. Premium white leather is the perfect canvas for his creativity and yours."

The shoes feature three stripes of branding on both the lateral and medial sidewalls. The pristine rubber midsoles are monochromatic, while the upper of the shoes are clad in multiple all-over graffiti-like sketches in the form of hearts, diamonds, and stars.

The classic Trefoil, metallic dubraes, and signature JS logo finish off the look.

One can avail the entire collection on the official e-commerce site of the German brand, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers starting November 16, 2022.

