Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Metallic Red” Shoes: Where to get, price and more details explored

Even though 2023 is only halfway done, we are already hearing about the Nike and Air Jordan releases for next year. It has been confirmed that the Air Jordan 9 "Powder Blue" and the Nike Air Max Plus "Hyper Blue" will return in 2024, along with the release of the much-anticipated Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined."

And that's not all Swoosh has in store for us as recent sources have revealed that Air Jordan 1 "Metallic Red" will also be returning in the spring.

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Metallic Red” is set to be released in spring 2024 on Nike SNKRS at a retail price of $200 per pair. The shoe is likely to be highly sought-after by collectors and sneakerheads alike, as it represents a piece of basketball and sneaker history.

The online store for Michael Jordan's sneaker line includes a brief history of the design process that led to the creation of the classic shoe's silhouette, which is summarized as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Metallic Red” is one of the original colorways of the iconic sneaker that debuted in 1985. The shoe features a white leather base with red accents on the outsole, the collar, the tongue, and the Nike Swoosh logo. The metallic finish on the Swoosh, the collar, and the Jordan Wings logo adds a touch of shine and contrast to the classic design.

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Metallic Red” was worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season in the NBA, when he averaged 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.

The “Metallic Red” colorway has seen a few retro releases over the years, with some minor changes from the original version. The most recent release was in 2017, which featured the classic “Nike Air” branding on the tongue and heel, but had a slightly different shape and material than the 1985 model.

However, fans of the AJ 1 High ’85 “Metallic Red” can look forward to a new release in 2024, which is expected to be faithful to the original blueprint that Peter Moore designed. According to a mockup by @zsneakerheadz, the shoe will have a taller and narrower silhouette, a more luxurious leather quality, and a more accurate color scheme than the previous retros.

Watch for the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Metallic Red." To understand more about this launch and also to stay informed on it, Michael Jordan fans and other curious readers can sign up on Nike's official page or use the SNRKS app.

Apart from the Metallic Red variant, the Jordan Brand has also planned many other AJ 1 High colorways for the coming months of 2023. While waiting for the aforementioned 2024 colorway, one can keep their eyes on “Palomino,” “UNC Toe,” and “Sky J Mauve” colorways, which will be launched this year via Nike’s SNKRS app and its associated Jordan Brand retail shops.

