Yellow Nike Air Max: Top 5 shoes and prices explored

Oregon-based sportswear juggernaut Nike has a diverse range of timeless silhouettes, of which its Nike Air Max range is undoubtedly the most popular. Ever since its inception, the Swoosh label has offered a plethora of different colorways for its different Air Max styles.

When it comes to color choices, sneaker enthusiasts and other casual customers all have their own tastes. While some prefer simple and traditional color schemes, others might favor lively and flamboyant tones.

If you want to acquire a pair of Nike Air Max shoes with a vibrant yellow color palette, scroll down as we've listed the top five models that the sneaker community vouches for.

LeBron Air Max 95 NRG and four other popular yellow Nike Air Max sneakers you can look out for

1) WMNS Nike Air Max 1 “Tour Yellow”

Here's a closer look at the AM1 women's shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

These women’s exclusive Air Max 1 “Tour Yellow” shoes were launched on September 27, 2022. These sneakers arrived with a price tag of $160 for each pair, and they were offered via the SNRKS app and some of the brand’s associated retail chains.

The Nike Air Max 1 "Tour Yellow" comes in a clean, tour yellow, summit white, limestone, and white palette, channeling the classic designs we are all familiar with. Presented in yellow and gray tumbled leather toppings with white OG mesh underlays, this model keeps things very simple with a regrind rubber outsole sitting atop an aged, limestone-colored midsole.

2) LeBron Air Max 95 NRG “Home Team”

Here's a detailed look at the AM95 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lebron James has always worn a variety of air-bubble shoes to mark Air Max Day. James has worn a variety of silhouettes, but his "Lakers" collaboration on the Air Max 95 demonstrates how important the Air Max 95 is to him. This shoe was dropped on the market on April 26, 2021. Each pair was marked with a retail price of $170 and was sold by the SNKRS app.

The collaborative effort comes with a mismatched upper and the right shoe of the pair is drenched in purple, while the left one is covered in yellow. The pair is highlighted by opposing hues, as seen throughout the throat. The Air Max silhouette pays homage to Lebron's legendary career by including an additional "2" and "3" on the forefoot. The tongue has his distinctive crown branding.

3) UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Max 90 “White/Opti Yellow”

Take a closer look at the collab's Air Max 90 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The longtime collaborator of the Swoosh label, UNDEFEATED, debuted its joint Air Max 90 “White/Opti Yellow” shoe in December 2019. With a retail price label of $150 for each pair, these sneakers were sold in the online stores of the Nike SNKRS app and UNDEFEATED, alongside a few other partnering retail shops.

For this joint release, the Air Max 90 silhouette was dressed in white underlays that were accentuated with bright yellow elements all over. Yellow accents appear on the laterals as well as the sole units. Branding accents are also added with yellow hues to complete the look.

4) Nike Air Max Plus “Yellow Pink Gradient”

Take a closer look at the Air Max Plus sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Max Plus “Yellow Pink Gradient” debuted on December 1, 2022. Marked at a retail price of $160 for each pair, these chic shoes were sold online as well as in the physical stores of Nike and some of its partnering sellers.

A wonderful choice for the warmer months, this Nike Air Max Plus is featured in an eye-catching gradient version. The mesh lower features a yellow-to-pink gradient treatment, while the black features its distinctive wavy TPU component as well as a clear plastic toe cap that reinforces the base.

The style is complete with black nubuck tongues, mudguards, and heels, a gradient midfoot shank, a white midsole, and a black rubber outer sole unit.

5) Nike Air Max 97 “Bright Citron”

Take a look at the AM97 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh’s Air Max 97 “Bright Citron” colorway was introduced on December 1, 2018. With a fixed price tag of $170 for each pair, these shoes were sold online as well as in the offline stores of Nike and its affiliated retail merchants.

This Air Max 97 shoe has a bright yellow top and outsole with modest black elements on the midsole for contrast. The addition of a few fresh logo placements throughout this classic is an intriguing feature of the kicks that made them way ahead of their time.

Further, the toe now serves as the new position for the aforementioned tiny Swoosh, with "Nike" branding replacing the mini Swoosh hits on the medial and lateral sides.

These were only a few of the numerous pairs of yellow Air Max sneakers that have long dominated the footwear industry. Anyone looking to purchase them should check out stockists and resellers like StockX, GOAT, Farfetch, and others.

