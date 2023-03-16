Ted Lasso merch drop: How to get the AFC Richmond collection designed by Nike?

The Ted Lasso era appears to be coming to an end soon. As confirmed by author Brett Goldstein, the third installment, which premiered on March 15, 2023, has been written as the series' final season. To mark this important moment, Nike has created special gear for the final season.

The Ted Lasso x Nike merchandise was launched on March 14, 2023. This capsule collection offers items for both men and women. The price of the complete apparel capsule ranges from $35 to $105. Fans and other interested individuals can easily buy them online and at select offline Nike locations. The sizing options for the clothing items range from S to XL.

Ted Lasso x Nike merch features the AFC Richmond team's color palette

Here's a closer look at the Ted Lasso jersey (Image via Nike)

While Swoosh will always be associated with basketball, the Beaverton-based sportswear juggernaut continues to participate in other sports as well. Nike's Social F.C., a recent series of products that appears to embrace the FIFA World Cup, has recently covered a number of iconic Nike Sportswear silhouettes, but it appears a fictional soccer team will be in the limelight soon.

The Ted Lasso x Nike Collection is bringing fans apparel that features branding for the Apple TV blockbuster series Ted Lasso and its AFC Richmond team.

In the series, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) coaches the fictitious AFC Richmond team through his highs and lows. The uniforms were initially designed by the fictional Verani Sports. However, Nike has taken over as the gear's official manufacturer for the third season.

Take a look at the Bantr and Scarves tees (Image via Nike)

Some basic clothing items, such as hoodies, crewnecks, and t-shirts, come in hues that go with the AFC Richmond uniform (Dark Gray Heather, Midnight Navy, and Safety Orange). When it comes to t-shirts, Nike offers women an AFC Richmond emblem along with Nike co-branding in the form of a Swoosh, while the men have a variety of options.

This includes a shirt with the logo "BANTR," a dating app from the same franchise that supports the team, and a Nike Swoosh shirt with the words "TL" and AFC Richmond on it. The Swoosh emblem and the crest of AFC Richmond are prominently displayed on the front of the crewnecks and hoodies to complete this 13-piece lineup.

Items offered under the collection

Take a closer look at the hoodies (Image via Sportskeeda)

Men's Nike Bantr T-Shirt - This can be availed for $35 each and is offered in three colors: navy, gray, and orange.

Men's Nike Club Fleece Hoodie - This is marked with a retail price tag of $65 per piece and is also available in three color options: orange, blue, and gray.

Men's Nike Stadium Jersey - This is priced at $105.

Men's Nike T-Shirt - This product is offered with a fixed price label of $35 each and is available in three colors: Midnight Navy, Dark Gray Heather, and Safety Orange.

Men's Nike Club Fleece Sweatshirt - The product is marked with a retail price tag of $60 per piece and is available in two colorways: Dark Gray Heather and Midnight Navy.

Women's Nike T-Shirt - This also be bought for $35 apiece. The women’s exclusive tees are offered in two colorways: Midnight Navy and Dark Gray Heather.

The AFC Richmond scarf - This item retails for $50 and is available in two colors: University Gold and Navy.

Don’t miss out on the recently launched Ted Lasso x Nike merch that is currently available for purchase.

