Nike Air Max Pulse "Cobblestone" shoes: Price and more details explored 

The Swoosh brand has always had a lot of fun on Air Max Day, and this year, the new Nike Air Max Pulse shoe is getting ready to take these celebrations to a whole new level. The most recent iteration is known as "Cobblestone." The iteration is entirely wrapped up in a Cobblestone/Reflect Silver-Light Orewood Brown-Black color palette.

The brand-new Nike Air Max Pulse "Cobblestone" sneakers are projected to be released in the upcoming weeks of 2023. A $150 retail price tag will be attached to each pair of these sneakers. Fans can readily find these shoes on Nike's offline and online stores, the SNKRS app, and numerous other retail locations.

Nike Air Max Pulse surfaces in a "Cobblestone" colorway with a translucent sole unit underneath

A detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Every year, Swoosh releases a fresh iteration of Air Max, with 2022 bringing the love-it-or-hate-it Nike Air Max Scorpion silhouette. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this model has received a lot of attention featuring an entirely new design process.

However, on Air Max Day 2023, the more modern Nike Air Max Pulse will make its appearance in the "Phantom" colorway. We anticipate more variants to follow this palette, and "Cobblestone" is one of the clearest yet.

The official Swoosh webpage offers important background information on the creation and development of the fabled Air Max:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Take a closer look at the heel counters of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The silhouette combines tones of gray, black, and icy blue throughout its design, taking on a two-material outer made of mesh on top and a sizeable leather overlay on the bottom. While the mesh tongue flap and lace set are all finished in a covert black color, the two primary fabrics on the top are essentially two slightly different colors of gray.

The TPU heel counter has the new Air Max logo, which is debossed into the material, and the mesh region of the mid-foot has a silverish-gray finish for labeling with the exception of the mini-swoosh. Furthermore, the inner lining is also accomplished in strong black tones, which are emphasized by white Nike Air Max logos.

The midsole is composed of a two-tone white and gray color scheme, with the front half made of foam and the heel having mesh and an Air Max 270 bubble.

A closer look at the lateral sides of the Nike Air Max Pulse shoes (Image via Nike)

The tri-toned rubber outer sole unit in shades of frosty blue, cobblestone, and gray completes the look.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Nike Air Max Pulse “Cobblestone” shoes that will be available in the coming weeks. Those interested in buying them can sign up on the shoe label’s official web page or get their SNKRS app for quick updates as soon as they arrive.

