New Nike Air Max Pulse design explored as sneaker enthusiasts dub it "dad shoe"

Every year, the Swoosh label celebrates its Air Max Day with fun, and this year, Nike’s new Nike Air Max Pulse shoe is getting ready to level up these celebrations.

A detailed look at the sneakers recently surfaced online that garnered a lot of interest from internet users. Several sneaker fans dubbed the shoes "dad shoes" because of their "Photon Dust" makeup.

On March 26, 2023, the brand-new Nike Air Max Pulse shoes are anticipated to hit the market. Each pair of these sneakers will be stamped with a $150 retail price tag. Fans who are interested in these sneakers can easily find them on Nike's offline and online stores, the SNKRS app, and a variety of other retail stores.

Nike Air Max Pulse “Photon Dust” shoes are highlighted with the hits of red all over

Take a closer look at the Photon Dust colorway (Image via Nike)

As per internal sources, Nike will debut a new model on its annual Air Max Day holiday in addition to the anticipated reappearance of the Air Max 1 '86 "Big Bubble."

The official Swoosh website provides vital background knowledge about the genesis and evolution of the legendary Air Max:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

A Photon Dust/Reflective Silver-Summit White color scheme will cover the pair completely. Unlike the aforementioned Air Max 1 '86, this sneaker is wholly new in terms of design, although it does contain some vintage characteristics.

A detailed view of the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Max Pulse is a version of the shoe that blends a distinctive top and a midsole design with a projecting heel bubble that evokes memories of the Air Max 270. According to reports, the heel Air Max unit uses a point-loading method to distribute weight in a specific area.

The soft forefoot foam, innovative mesh composition, textile wrapping on the rear half of the midsole, and a luminous hit on the backtab are notable characteristics. New Air Max logos are also featured in the design, and can be seen on the heel further down.

Air Max Day special Nike Air Max Pulse shoes received a mixed response from netizens

Netizens found these shoes similar to the Nike LeBron shoes (Image via Instagram/@Nicekicks)

Many sneaker enthusiasts compared these shoes with the Nike LeBron models and called them “dad shoes.” Some quoted them as “Everyday Worth Shoe,” while others called them perfect for nurses.

Some praised the air bubble tech of these sneakers, while others found them “Cool.” One of them commented that they were “gym teacher shoes.” Many of them still demanded more colorways for the shoe.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Nike Air Max Pulse shoes that will be purchasable later this month. Those interested in copping them can register on the shoe label’s official web page or get their SNKRS app for quick updates as soon as they arrive.

