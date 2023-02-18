Uninterrupted x Nike LeBron 20 "Speak Your Truth" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based athleisure and footwear genius, is expanding its catalog in collaboration with the NBA legend and current NBA high-scorer LeBron James by launching more makeovers upon his recently debuted signature sneaker model, LeBron 20.

The swoosh label is also reuniting with LeBron James and Maverick Carter's media label, Uninterrupted, to introduce the latest makeover upon LeBron 20. The latest makeover is named "Speak Your Truth." The LeBron 20 sneaker model was debuted by the swoosh label last year on September 29, 2022, with the "Time Machine" colorway and has since appeared in a myriad of colorways.

An official release date for the Uninterrupted x Nike LeBron 20 "Speak Your Truth" sneakers haven't been announced by the swoosh label yet; however, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the sneaker pair is slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the coming months.

More about the upcoming Uninterrupted x Nike LeBron 20 "Speak Your Truth" sneakers, which are being released clad in royal blue and black hues.

The upcoming Uninterrupted x Nike LeBron 20 "Speak Your Truth" sneakers are clad in royal blue and black hues (Image via @consistentkixzllc / Instagram)

Over the years, Nike and LeBron have strengthened their partnership by releasing more than 20 pairs of sneaker models. However, they stirred up the sneaker industry by launching their first-ever low-top sneaker model, i.e., LeBron 20, the last year 2022.

The LeBron 20 sneaker is designed by the swoosh label veteran Jason Petrie, and its designs feature multiple nods to the past model of his signature line with Nike. Many significant and memorable moments of LeBron's career are added to the shoe with intricate design details.

The silhouette further commemorates his career as a legendary basketball player. In an official press release, the swoosh label's team introduced the sneaker model,

"The heritage details throughout the shoe are nods to the past, but make no mistake: The performance build of the LeBron XX has its sights set on the next twenty years."

The designer of the shoe, Jason Petrie, also talked about the silhouette in the official press release,

“We saw the XX as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron. The stitched tag inside the tongue says, ‘Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation.’ We took that line seriously as we designed the shoe. We had players like LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce in mind.”

Throughout his career, LeBron James has built his brand beyond basketball, including creating Uninterrupted, a media outlet focused on athlete empowerment. This brand has also influenced the design of his footwear, including the latest LeBron 20 model, "Speak Your Truth," which incorporates Uninterrupted's official color scheme.

The base of the sneakers comes constructed out of canvas material in a black hue, which contrasts with the royal blue pops throughout the shoe. The background swooshes of the shoes, interior liners, and the exposed stitching of the "XX" branding placed on the swooshes are all clad in royal blue.

A nod to the media outlet's motive is given with "Speak Your Truth" lettering across the heels as well as see-through outsoles. Lastly, the branding details of Uninterrupted are added upon the forefoot of midsoles and tread. The pair is rumored to release via Nike and select retailers for $200.

