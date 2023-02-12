Nike x Shoe Surgeon LeBron 20 "The Moment" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike has been the number one sportswear label, especially when it comes to basketball sports. The brand has always supported and collaborated with the greatest players, including Michael Jordan and LeBron James. To honor LeBron, Nike has now teamed up with one of the finest modern sneaker designers, Shoe Surgeon.

Nike is honoring legendary basketball player King James, who recently surpassed the LA Lakers' NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. To congratulate King James and honor his legacy, which gained him an all-time scoring record, the duo connected to give a special, one-of-a-kind sneaker to LeBron.

The most current LeBron 20 signature sneaker model received a "The Moment" makeover from the team. The shoe won't be retailing for the public and is specially curated for the record breaker LeBron James, aka King James.

More about the one-of-a-kind Nike x Shoe Surgeon LeBron 20 "The Moment" sneakers, which celebrate LeBron James' all-time scoring record

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a brilliant career, and his impact was so huge that he held the highest all-time scoring record with 38,387 points for almost 39 years. LeBron James of the LA Lakers, who played against the Oklahoma City Thunder team on February 7, 2023, broke the record that had been set in 1984.

It is one of the biggest accomplishments of LeBron James' already-iconic basketball career. To celebrate this milestone, Nike collaborated with Dominic Chambrone, aka The Shoe Surgeon, who crafted and designed the latest makeover of the most recently added signature shoe of LeBron's sneaker lineage, LeBron 20. The official Nike site introduces the shoe:

"The LeBron 20 is a sleek, low-profile shoe designed to celebrate James’ historic career and serve the performance needs of a new generation of athletes."

The newly crafted design, dubbed "The Moment," is a pair of kicks with a flair for metallic gold finishes. Numerous unique elements and the use of premium materials go into the creation of the shoe, which is specially crafted. The shoe design was unveiled by The Shoe Surgeon via his official Instagram handle on February 9, 2023.

The shoe's upper comes constructed out of predominantly engineered luxe white crocodile leather. Wildlife-themed details are added with crocodile textures on the interior liners and swoosh logos on the medial and lateral sides. The inside liners and the swoosh logo's layered textures each have a hint of metallic gold.

In the south, the midsoles come decorated in two-toned white and gold. The split detail was added with a white-to-gold gradient pattern at the heel and a collection of numbers and images referencing James' illustrious career at the forefoot. It also features details of LeBron James' "L23" logo, iconic championship ring icon, and various dates that are milestones of his career.

The outsoles of the shoes come in a see-through icy pattern. His official victory and hold over the all-time top scorer throne are indicated by the addition of "+38,388" letters to the tread, which serves as a homage to the record-breaking point. The shoe further comes packaged in a white-marble-themed shoe box and will not be available to the public at retail.

