Adidas x Kareem Abdul-Jabbar "Evolution of Excellence" Sneaker Collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas is celebrating and honoring legendary basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his marvelous career. Recently, LeBron James broke Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scording record of 38,387 points on February 7, 2023. While everyone was extremely happy for King James, one cannot forget the impact of Abdul-Jabbar had on the sport of basketball.

To reminisce about the golden days of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career, the Three Stripes label is releasing a three-piece "Evolution of Excellence" footwear collection. The collection consists of three makeovers upon the iconic Forum model, each of which will be released in a limited quantity of 33 units.

The collection will be included in a sweepstakes at the official e-commerce site of Adidas exclusively to the AdiClub members. The entries for the collection begin on February 7, 2023, and will end on February 26, 2023. The winners of the sweepstakes will be announced on February 26, 2023. The collection pieces will also be launched on the official site of Club Sky Hook on February 28, 2023.

More about the upcoming Adidas x Kareem Abdul-Jabbar "Evolution of Excellence" Sneaker Collection

The upcoming Adidas x Kareem Abdul-Jabbar "Evolution of Excellence" Sneaker Collection, which features three makeovers upon the Forum silhouette (Image via Sportskeeda)

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored a total of 38,387 regular season points in his 30-year-long basketball career. The legendary NBA player became the all-time leading scorer in 1984.

The impact of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was so huge that his record went unbroken for almost 39 years until LeBron took the lead on February 7, 2023 in his match against OKC Thunder. The latest collection from Adidas, dubbed the "Evolution of Excellence", is ann homage to the legendary career of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The official Adidas site introduces the collection:

"As an adiClub member you can enter to win a rare and very exclusive pair of adidas Legacy Forums, created as a tribute to basketball icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. These shoes celebrate not only Abdul-Jabbar's impressive on-court accomplishments but also his impact off the court as a social activist and cultural icon. Only 33 of these were ever produced."

Sneaker News @SneakerNews adidas honors Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the "Evolution Of Excellence" Collection, a set of three highly limited Forums inspired by the legacy of the all-time great.

Only 33 units of each pair from the collection will be produced, to honor Abdul-Jabbar's jersey number at the Lakers, where he ended his career. The official Adidas site further describes how the shoe collection celebrates Abdul-Jabbar's career:

"These custom shoes are not only a testament to Abdul-Jabbar's basketball legacy, but also a celebration of his unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the world. Join us in honoring the legend that is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar."

The first Forum sneaker in the collection comes clad in a blue and gold color scheme. The colorway commemorates Abdul-Jabbar's college career, where he won three consecutive championships.

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi Adidas is launching a sneaker collection in honor of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called "Evolution of Excellence" Each shoe commemorates a significant aspect of Kareem's life and championship career – from sports to social justice. The collection will launch February 28.

The pair comes constructed out of chenille patch material and nubby texture with "33" branding. In an official release, Abdul-Jabbar also commented on the collection, saying:

“The Evolution of Excellence embodies the symbolic passing of the torch to the next generation. Whether that’s in the game, through the continued fight for social justice, or building a legacy through leading by example - I’m still pushing myself to excel today and I hope this collection inspires my fans to do the same.”

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety adidas honors basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the "Evolution of Excellence" Forum Collection



Only 33 pairs have been produced in each design, 33 being Abdul-Jabbar's iconic jersey number



Launching 02/28

The second iteration of the shoe comes clad in purple and gold hues to pay homage to LA Lakers' era of the legendary player. The sneaker comes constructed out of tumbled leather with an off-white shade and pops of gold and purple over branding details.

Lastly, an all-black and copper colorway rounds out the final Forum Legacy shoe. The shoe honors Abdul-Jabbar's fight against social injustice and racial inequality during his career. The entire collection will also be released in a size 16 with a signature of the legend himself during the official charity raffle on the Crypto website.

