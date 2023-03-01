Nike Air Max 1 '86 "Big Bubble" sneakers: Price, release date, and more explored

Nike, the athleisure and footwear genius based in Beaverton, Oregon, has been at the top of its game throughout 2022, unveiling numerous updates to iconic models like Air Max 1, Air Force 1, Dunks, and more. In honor of their respective anniversaries, the Air Force 1 and Air Max 1 silhouette have become the brand's primary offerings.

The brand intends to capitalize on the popularity of the Air Max 1 silhouette by continuing to release new versions of the shoe in 2023. The brand has consistently unveiled new iterations of the Air Max 1 models, such as "Shima Shima," "Designed by Japan," and others. However, this year's most anticipated renovation remains the "Big Bubble," the newest iteration of a long-running design theme.

The swoosh label is yet to announce an official release date for the upcoming Air Max 1 '86 "Big Bubble" sneakers, but according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released on March 26, 2023, which officially marks Air Max Day 2023.

Nike's soon-to-be-released Air Max 1 '86 'Big Bubble' shoes pay homage to the original Air Max 1 'Luxe' iteration from 1986

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 '86 "Big Bubble" sneakers are inspired by the debut 1986-produced Air Max 1 "Luxe" makeover (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike debuted their iconic Air Max 1 sneaker model in 1987, officially beginning their iconic Air Max sneaker lineage. Tinker Hatfield, the swoosh label's veteran designer, is responsible for the Air Max 1 sneaker model, as well as the Air Max 90, Air Trainer 1, and Air Jordan 3.

The Air Max 1 sneaker model has always been a popular design amongst sneakerheads and has continued to rule the sneaker market. The silhouette was also the first-ever design to introduce visible air technology and start the "dad-shoe" trend.

While the swoosh brand has succeeded in improving the technology of the Air Max sneaker lineage over the years, the original Air Max 1 silhouette has maintained its reign. The swoosh label introduces the iconic Air Max 1 sneaker model as:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

The swoosh label has annually celebrated the tradition of Air Max Day, and for the year 2023, it is preparing the grand return of the OG, 1986-produced and unveiled Air Max 1 "Luxe" colorway. The silhouette is available in the color scheme "White / University Red / Light Neutral Grey."

Fans can rejoice as the label will be releasing a pair of Air Max 1 "Big Bubble" sneakers similar to the AM1 Luxe, originally made by swoosh in 1986. The latest rendition of the iconic Air Max sneaker features an elongated bubble Air Unit (also known as the "Big Bubble") as its defining design element. The sneaker's upper is made from breathable mesh and durable suede.

The "Sport Red" accents on the swooshes, mudguards, eyelets, and "Nike" branding on the heels and tongues stand out against the white mesh that serves as the shoe's underlayment. Extra color comes courtesy of suede overlays sewn onto the shoe's quarter panels and heels in a light grey hue.

The pair is rumored to launch via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on Air Max Day for $150.

