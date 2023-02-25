What is expected from Air Max Day 2023? Date, Nike launches, and more details for sneakerheads

Air Max Day is an annual Nike celebration for the iconic Air Max sneakers, which are known for their unique design that incorporates visible air pockets in the sole. The event takes place every year on March 26, which is the day the first Air Max sneaker, the Air Max 1, was released in 1987.

Air Max Day 2023 is just a month away, and as such, all sneakerheads are wondering about the exclusive new releases. As per the leaks, the brand will release some of the OG ‘80s models on that day along with a few new models.

Nike Air Max Pulse to reportedly be released on Air Max Day 2023

Nike Air Max Pulse (Image via @thesolesupplier/Twitter)

Air Max Day is when sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the brand come together to celebrate the history and culture of the Air Max line of sneakers. Nike releases new Air Max sneakers, as well as re-releasing classic models and hosting various events and promotions.

As per the leaks from the social media accounts, it can be expected that a new model of the sneaker, Nike Air Max Pulse, will be released on Air Max Day 2023. While there is no official information regarding this, it can be expected that the new silhouette will be dressed in classic white with red swoosh.

Also, as per the rumors, it can be expected that the iconic Air Max 1 ’86 'Big Bubble' will also return for the first time on the day of the sneakerheads. Just like these models, many other silhouettes will be introduced on the big day.

snkrsdallas214 @snkrsdallas214 The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Big Bubble” Returns For The First Time on Air Max Day 2023 ift.tt/JbT10v4 The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Big Bubble” Returns For The First Time on Air Max Day 2023 ift.tt/JbT10v4

The first Air Max Day was held on March 26, 2014, in honor of the 27th anniversary of the release of the first Air Max sneaker, the Air Max 1, which was released in 1987.

The idea for Air Max Day came from a group of employees who were passionate about the Air Max line and wanted to create a day to celebrate its history and impact on sneaker culture.

The first Air Max Day was marked by a series of events and promotions, including the release of special edition Air Max sneakers, exclusive retail experiences, and social media campaigns.

Since then, Air Max Day has become an annual event celebrated by sneaker enthusiasts around the world. Each year, Nike releases new Air Max sneakers and commemorates iconic releases from the past, often through limited-edition drops and collaborations with artists and designers.

In addition to product releases, Air Max Day also features a range of events and activities, including pop-up shops, art installations, and parties. The day has become an important part of sneaker culture and is celebrated by fans of all ages and backgrounds.

Air Max Day 2023 is still a month away, so more release information is expected to be revealed soon.

