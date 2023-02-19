Nike Air Max 1 SC "Mica Green" shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Max 1 is further honoring its roots for this year's Air Max Day by jacking up its Air Unit to a point more evocative of the original from '86. OG-inspired hues are also making an appearance, like the recently unveiled "Mica Green." The new colorway will be wrapped up in a White/Mica Green-Photon Dust-Black color scheme.

The newly surfaced Nike Air Max 1 SC Mica Green is anticipated to cost $150 and is scheduled to go on sale on April 14, 2023 at Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other online and physical retailers.

These shoes will be offered in men’s sizing options.

Nike Air Max 1 SC "Mica Green" shoes will feature Photon Dust and White overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Max 1 Mica Green shoes (Image via Instagram/@fk.shane)

While it commemorated the anniversaries of two of its most beloved products, Air Force 1 and Air Max 1, Nike maintained its global dominance in 2022. The 35th anniversary of the second of the two models was recently observed. The swoosh label offers a sneak glimpse into its collection by coming up with fresh colors and designs that will be in vogue well beyond 2023.

Even though the year has only just begun, we have already spotted some really intriguing Air Max 1s that will be released in 2023.

We've already seen the opulent "Crepe" as well as the revival of the "Shima Shima," but now we're eyeing out yet another AM1 colorblocking that will undoubtedly become a classic: the Nike Air Max 1 SC "Mica Green."

The well-known Air Max 1 silhouette's history is explained by the shoe company in the approach as follows:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colourways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Photon dust suede inserts loops all around the upper with a buttery smooth touch, working on top of a clean white mesh base. The mudguards have a rich mica green color, while the Nike Swoosh and upper eyestays have complimenting embellishments.

All of this is placed on top of a spotless Max Air midsole, with "Nike" labeling expertly sewn all across the tongue flap as well as a heel counter to complete the look. A black rubber outer sole unit adds a finishing touch.

Watch out for the upcoming release of the "Mica Green" shade of the Nike Air Max 1. Patrons who are keen on this shoe may easily register on the e-commerce site for the Swoosh label or join the SNKRS app to receive more information on the planned rollout and other future offerings.

In addition to the Mica Green variant, Nike Air Max 1's catalog will also offer other fresh and striking colorways like “Coral Stardust,” “Baltic Blue,” “Periwinkle Flowers,” “Soft Gray,” and more that were recently debuted.

These shoes will also be offered by Nike, the SNRKS app, and its associated retail chains.

