Nike Air Max 1 Crepe "Soft Grey" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike had a very successful year in 2022 as they launched multiple makeovers of their classic silhouettes. The swoosh label lavishly celebrated anniversaries including the 50th anniversary of Cortez, the 40th anniversary of Air Force 1, and the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1.

The swoosh label is now continuing to capitalize upon the trend of Air Max 1 sneakers by launching a myriad of makeovers upon it. The brand has already revealed iconic makeovers such as "Air Max Day," "Design by Japan," and "Shima Shima" over the silhouette. The latest to appear is the "Soft Grey."

The "Soft Grey" makeover will appear over the Air Max 1 Crepe iteration of the shoe. An official release date for the Air Max 1 Crepe "Soft Grey" sneaker hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released on February 24, 2023, via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 Crepe "Soft Grey" sneakers is made with a premium mix of suede, leather, and crepe hemp

The Nike Air Max 1 sneaker model is one of the most popular silhouettes from the Air Max lineage. Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the sneaker instantly became famous amongst the sneakerheads due to the exposed Air Max unit. The Air Max 1 silhouette debuted back in 1987 and introduced the "dad-shoe" style to the sneaker community.

While the Air Max 1 started the Air Max sneaker lineage, the swoosh label has extended the catalog. Currently, the makeovers include the iconic AM 90 and many such sneaker models. Nike introduces the iconic Air Max 1 sneaker model on its site as,

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

Even though we have only stepped into 2023, the label continues to release makeovers upon the Air Max 1 sneaker model, and the latest to appear is the Air Max 1 Crepe "Soft Grey." The silhouette comes clad in a 'Soft Grey / Neutral Grey / Thunder Grey / Coconut Milk / Gum Yellow' color scheme.

These sneakers remain true to the DNA of the design, however, it is essentially unique. The upper comes constructed out of soft grey canvas material, which is wrapped with thunder grey suede overlays. The suede provides sneaker with a luxurious look and is accentuated upon the lacing system and heel.

Another hue is added with coconut milk tumbled leather swooshes accentuated upon the lateral and medial profile of the sneakers. The coconut milk hue is added upon the midsoles. The look is finished off with gum outsoles, which are constructed out of genuine crepe rubber material.

The sneakers are rumored to release via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on February 24, 2023, at a retail price of $160.

