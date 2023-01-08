Nike Air Max 1 “Shima Shima” shoes: Everything we know so far 

The Beaverton shoe company is gearing up for the release of a brand new Nike Air Max 1 colorway. The latest iteration of the legendary silhouette will be wrapped up in a Sail/Baroque Brown-Neutral Gray color palette. The new iteration is designed exclusively to commemorate twenty years of the highly coveted Shima Shima sneaker pack of Nike.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 “Shima Shima” shoes are all set to make their debut in the near future. Although maximum information on these sneakers is kept under cover by the Swoosh company, these pairs will be delivered by the offline stores as well as online sites of Nike, its SNKRS app, and a slew of affiliated retail shops. Fans will have to stick around for more updates. According to early reports, these sneakers will only be offered in men's sizes.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Shima Shima“ shoes will be dressed in Baroque Brown and Neutral Gray tones

Take a closer look at the early images of Nike Air Max 1 Shima Shima sneakers (Image via Instagram/@xcmade)

The year 2023 will be very significant for Nike. Not only will we be commemorating the Blazer's 50th birthday and the Air Pegasus line's 40th anniversary, but it will also be the 20th anniversary of the debut of the first "Shima Shima" Pack. It began selling in 2003 with Air Max 1, Air Trainer 1, and Dunk High and is considered one of the most instantly recognizable sneaker collections from the early 2000s.

The "Shima Shima" selection was inspired by Japanese culture. The American sportswear firm will return to the pack with a fresh range of designs, notably the Nike Air Max 1 "Shima Shima," which has never been seen before, to honor this significant milestone.

The Oregon shoe manufacturer highlights the evolution of its silhouette as:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colourways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Although different in color blocking from its forerunner, the 2023 Nike Air Max 1 "Shima Shima" still features many of the characteristics that make the pack noteworthy. Deep browns are used on the model's mudguard, swoosh, laces, and eyelets, even though the color blocking is predominantly comprised of neutral tones.

Even the Japanese lettering as well as striped patterns employed on the tongue label and liner, respectively, make a direct homage to the original. On the rear side, the heel counters are embellished with the characteristic Nike Air swoosh branding, embroidered with brown.

Rounding out the sneakers are the white outer sole units that exhibit the beloved air unit towards the heel counters.

Be on the lookout for the latest Nike Air Max “Shima Shima” rendition that will be available for purchase anytime soon. For more future updates on the aforementioned launch and other upcoming releases, you can easily sign up on the Swoosh label’s e-commerce website or get the SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes