Nike Air Max Plus "Longtaitou Festival" shoes: Price and more details explored 

Oregon’s sportswear brand is introducing a new Nike Air Max Plus version this year in preparation for China's Longtaitou Festival. Soon, these brand-new designs with TPU overlays and gradient uppers will be accessible.

The 2023 release of the Nike Air Max Plus "Longtaitou Festival" version is imminent. Early rumors suggest that the selling price of these chic pink shoes would be $185 per pair, though the Swoosh label has not yet confirmed the precise release date.

These pairs can be purchased via a few other connected retail stores as well as Nike's e-commerce websites by those who are eagerly anticipating their debut.

Nike Air Max Plus "Longtaitou Festival" shoes feature beautiful pink and blue gradient

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max Plus sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sean McDowell, a renowned shoe designer, implies that the Nike Air Max Plus was influenced by the way that Florida's palm trees flow in the breeze at sunset. With a whale's tail poking out of the sea, it was influenced by nautical themes.

Since then, a number of Nike models, including the Vapormax Plus and the 97 Plus, have featured its distinctive uppers.

The Swoosh brand updated its Air Max line throughout 2022 with modern and retro looks. Whether through the re-release of vintage Air Max 1 designs or the introduction of collaborative colorblocking with renowned design houses, Nike's well-known lifestyle line continues to grow.

Just like the previous year, the 2023 seems to be equally exciting, as the brand recently introduced “White/Red Gradient,” “Hyper Blue,” and more interesting colorways in the past few weeks.

For the latest addition to the catalog, the shoe manufacturer is getting ready for the new “Longtaitou Festival" variant of the silhouette. Many sneakers with Chinese New Year themes have been released in the past, but this year, Nike will celebrate China's Longtaitou Festival with a very special Nike Air Max Plus "Longtaitou Festival."

The festival, which has its roots in the Tang and Song dynasties, occurs on the second day of the second lunar month.

Take a look at the glow-in-the-dark accents of the shoe (Image via Nike)

Nike has crammed all of these customary elements into a single shoe, and the outcome is, to put it mildly, quite fascinating. China is known for its dragon dancing, delectable cuisine, and vibrant pops of color.

A transparent cage is placed on top of the neoprene upper, which imitates Sean McDowell's 1998 emblem and has a pastel gradient esthetic that transitions from blue to white to pink.

The glossy swoosh appears on the medial and lateral side panels in the Chinese hue for luck, and the mudguard is made of rich brown leather. Intriguingly, the rope laces tie around the complete shoe, wrapping underneath the midsole as well as on top of the tongue.

Here's a look at the customized lace sets and insoles (Image via Sportskeeda)

Underfoot, the TN Air Max unit shows up in a creamy tint with a vintage feel. Although we're not completely sure what this is supposed to stand for, it's still very cool.

Watch out for the upcoming Nike Air Max Plus "Longtaitou Festival" release when it happens in the near future. If interested buyers want to purchase a pair, Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other exclusive stores across the globe will all have them in stock.

Poll : 0 votes