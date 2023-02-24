Nike Dunk Low “Black Suede” shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored

Every time Nike introduces a new version of the Nike Dunk silhouette in a Low or High version, the release catalog is crowded with them. Almost every day, a new colorway is spotted, and the most recent model to appear on the catalog is the "Black Suede" variation. With this fresh colorway, the Swoosh is broadening its selection for women’s exclusive Dunks.

On March 9, 2023, the most upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Black Suede" colorway is slated to arrive on shelves. As of now, only women's sizes are available for these shoes, which will come with a price tag of $120. These shoes can be purchased online, at Nike stores, and at a number of other retail outlets.

Nike Dunk Low “Black Suede” colorway features soft beige tones with multicolored laces

Here's a closer look at the arriving shoes (Image via Nike)

In 2022, the Swoosh label enjoyed an exceptionally productive year, which is why they plan to maintain the same streak in 2023 as well. With the release of several lasting and well-known models, such as the Air Force 1, Air Jordan 1, and Air Max 1, the Swoosh brand remained at the top last year. As such, the Dunk silhouette will now take precedence for the company to maintain its market-leading position in 2023.

In turn, the Swoosh brand will continue to promote the Dunk silhouette in markets for the first half of this year. Several 2023 roster additions, like "Year of the Rabbit," "Pink Paisley," "Just Do It," and many others, have already been revealed by the swoosh label. The "Black Suede" version that will be joining this roster is the most current update.

The description of the “Black Suede” Nike Dunk Low shoe on the SNKRS webpage reads:

“Why complicate things? The Dunk Low "Black Suede" is the easy move to go between seasons. Crafted (almost completely) with premium suede, plus luxe detailing like its synthetic leather liner and patterned laces, the classic look gets, well, even more classic."

It further reads:

"The contrasting Black and Coconut Milk colorway makes that wardrobe change from winter to spring and beyond a cakewalk. And if that's not enough, the padded collar lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort.”

The iteration will be entirely wrapped up in a Black/Team Gold-Coconut Milk-Particle Gray color scheme.

Take a detailed view of these new Nike Dunk Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The short-haired suede on the mudguard, eyestays, and heel topping contrast with the beige underlays on the toe box and the quarter panel, as well as the collar area, as the naming practice would imply.

A tri-toned red, white, and black set reaches up the beige tongue flap towards a cream-colored tongue label with Nike Air markings. This is in contrast to most of Dunks' lace sets, which choose complementing colors. The leather Nike Swoosh and heel tab, as well as its gray piping elements, are all covered in the same tone, which also runs along the mid-foot and heel.

Here's a closer view of the heel counters (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

The midsole and outer sole unit pair in cream and black to finish the style, while the sockliner and insole change things up and come in a striking black color.

Make a note of the release date of the next Nike Dunk Low "Black Suede" version, which is next month. For frequent updates on the colorway, interested parties can download the SNKRS app from the official Swoosh website.

