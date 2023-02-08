Nike Dunk Low “Pink Paisley” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike never slows down when it comes to its timeless Nike Dunk Low silhouette. As for the latest addition, the brand picked pink paisley, which made these low-tops more interesting.

The latest Nike Dunk Low "Pink Paisley" colorway was released on February 7, 2023. These shoes are designed exclusively in women's sizes. These shoes are offered at $110 for each pair.

Dunk enthusiasts and other curious buyers can find these shoes online and at the physical locations of Nike and several other retail locations.

Nike Dunk Low shoes will arrive in "Pink Paisley" makeup with white hues all over

Here's a detailed look at the new Nike Dunk Low Pink Paisley sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

One thing that sticks out when we look back on the releases from 2022 that we all chased after: there were plenty of Nike Dunks available. Even though there may not be as much demand for this model as in 2020 and 2021, many pairs were tough to find and had minimal releases at different retailers.

At the beginning of the year, it was clear that the paisley print was a major theme. The Nike Dunk Low "Pink Paisley" appears to be 2023's continuation of the Swoosh's obsession, which saw the graphic surface on several Nike Dunk hues.

The Swoosh brand underlines the origins and legacy of its iconic Nike Dunk silhouette as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

It further sheds light on the latest colorway by adding,

“Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, this ‘80s b-ball icon returns with durable leather and lots of retro flair. A pastel-pink upper pairs with a paisley-print Swoosh logo to channel vintage style back onto the street while a padded, low-cut collar lets you comfortably take your game anywhere.”

The shoe is covered in a White/Medium Soft Pink/Pearl Pink color palette. The shoe features an all-leather engineer (without the Swoosh and heel tab) and a colorblocking similar to the Nike Air Force 1 Low Paisley "Pearl Pink." White panels on the underlay highlight the pink accents found across the overlay.

The lace set and the tongue flap also use a two-tone design, with the tag above emphasizing the two white parts with a hint of pink. As stated earlier, the canvas Swoosh accent and heel tab include a flash of pink paisley pattern on the shoe, while the insole, as well as the sockliner, are white and pink, respectively. The pink rubber outer sole unit and white Dunk midsole balance the style.

Don't forget to catch these chic and freshly released "Pink Paisley" Nike Dunk Lows. For timely alerts of the future colorways of the iconic silhouette, sign up on Swoosh's official web page or download Nike's SNKRS app.

