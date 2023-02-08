Kevin Durant x Nike KD 3 "Aunt Pearl" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Oregon-based activewear company Nike is gearing up for the launch of its fresh take on Kevin Durant’s Nike KD 3 signature shoe. For the new iteration, the Swoosh label is giving an all-pink “Aunt Pearl” makeup to the silhouette.

The popular sneaker media page, Sole Retriever, recently shared some early mockup images of the arriving shoe.

The all new “Aunt Pearl” colorway of the Nike KD 3 silhouette will enter the sneaker market in the holiday season of 2023. These bright pink low-tops will be offered with a retail price tag of $130 for a pair. Fans and other interested shoppers can find them online, as well as in-store sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of partnering retail chains.

Kevin Durant x Nike KD 3 "Aunt Pearl" shoes is dressed in distinct hues of pink

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike KD 3 Aunt Pearl shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

Kevin Durant has always been regarded as a pro basketball player to witness; in fact, after his rookie season in 2007, he got a seven-year, $60 million contract with Nike, the second-largest rookie agreement contract at the time after LeBron James. Nike instantly placed a wager on the forward after realizing his potential.

Durant has demonstrated throughout the course of his career that no matter what team he plays for, he brings hero wattage to the court. We have seen him shine with the Seattle Supersonics, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors, and currently the Brooklyn Nets. Sales of Nike's KD basketball shoe collection have reflected that across his whole career. Kevin Durant has demonstrated his staying power for Nike with 15 editions of the Nike KD shoe.

The Brooklyn Nets forward has a long history with Nike, having worn the brand for almost 20 years and introducing numerous thematic hues that relate to his personal life. The "Aunt Pearl" releases are among the most instantly recognizable.

The KD 4 and thereafter will have at least one release of this all-pink hue as a tribute to Durant's late Aunt Pearl, who waged a battle with cancer. For the latest commemorative colorway, Nike and Durant are releasing Nike KD 3 in the "Aunt Pearl" colorblocking.

The new iteration is wrapped up in a Medium Soft Pink/White-Lotus Pink color palette. The KD 3s Flywire, leather, and mesh compositions are clothed in tonal hues of pink, with lighter tones appearing on the toe box, mid-foot panel, and heel counter, just like every other "Aunt Pearl" edition. A vivid pink color runs throughout the mesh tongue as well as the lace set, and this color also appears on the woven material that runs down the mid foot.

A pink KD branded emblem as well as a white Nike Swoosh that extends back towards the heel serve as accents. The top is finished in bright pink along the sockliner and heel tab, and the midsole is constructed in a two-tone pink/white pattern with a pink rubber outer sole unit.

Keep a watchful eye out for the upcoming Kevin Durant x Nike KD 3 “Aunt Pearl” rendition that will be available sometime around this Christmas season. To stay updated with the exact launch date of the aforementioned colorway, sign up on the Swoosh’s website or get the SNRKS app.

